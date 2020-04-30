Women can find solutions to challenges provoked by climate crisis

Women around the world can act as "agents of change" and find solutions to the challenges provoked by the global climate crisis, according to the UN's specialized gender agency, UN Women.

Although a changing climate affects everyone, it is the world's most vulnerable people, and especially women and girls, who bear the brunt.

They are more likely than men to suffer from the social, environmental and economic impacts of a warming planet and can face major barriers in accessing shelter, healthcare, energy and education for their children.

But now UN Women is partnering with other United Nations agencies to demonstrate how women can bring around change.