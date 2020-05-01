Low-Pressure forms over Andaman Sea, S-E Bay of Bengal: IMD's Cyclone Warning

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, a Low-Pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning hours of today, the 01st May 2020. Its intensification is expected to be slow and delayed.

Accordingly, it is likely to become more marked over the same region during next 48 hours, concentrate into a Depression over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards gradually till 05th May.

Under its influence, the following adverse weather is likely over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall (over the Islands):

Light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 1st & 2nd May and at most places during 3rd – 5th May. The Nicobar Islands are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on 2nd & 3rd May. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 4th & 5th May.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal on 1st May, over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea on 2nd & 3rd May, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on 4th May and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on 5th May.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal during 1st – 5th May 2020.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal on 1st May, into the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal on 2nd & 3rd May and over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on 4th & 5th May 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)