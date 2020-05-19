Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exoplanet climate 'Decoder' aids search for life

After examining a dozen types of suns and a roster of planet surfaces, Cornell University astronomers have developed a practical model -- an environmental colour "decoder" -- to tease out climate clues for potentially habitable exoplanets in galaxies far away.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 09:03 IST
Exoplanet climate 'Decoder' aids search for life
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After examining a dozen types of suns and a roster of planet surfaces, Cornell University astronomers have developed a practical model -- an environmental colour "decoder" -- to tease out climate clues for potentially habitable exoplanets in galaxies far away. "We looked at how different planetary surfaces in the habitable zones of distant solar systems could affect the climate on exoplanets," said Jack Madden, PhD '20, who works in the lab of Lisa Kaltenegger, associate professor of astronomy and director of Cornell's Carl Sagan Institute.

"Reflected light on the surface of planets plays a significant role not only on the overall climate but also on the detectable spectra of Earth-like planets," Madden said. Madden and Kaltenegger are co-authors of 'How Surfaces Shape the Climate of Habitable Exoplanets,' released in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

In their research, they combine detail of a planet's surface colour and the light from its host star to calculate a climate. For instance, a rocky, black basalt planet absorbs light well and would be very hot, but add sand or clouds and the planet cools, and a planet with vegetation and circling a reddish K-star will likely have cool temperatures because of how those surfaces reflect their suns' light. "Think about wearing a dark shirt on a hot summer day. You are going to heat up more because the dark shirt is not reflecting light. It has a low albedo (it absorbs light) and it retains heat. If you wear a light colour, such as white, its high albedo reflects the light -- and your shirt keeps you cool," Madden said.

It is the same with stars and planets, Kaltenegger said. "Depending on the kind of star and the exoplanet's primary colour -- or the reflecting albedo -- the planet's colour can mitigate some of the energy given off by the star," Kaltenegger said.

"What makes up the surface of an exoplanet, how many clouds surround the planet, and the colour of the sun can change an exoplanet's climate significantly," Kaltenegger added. Madden said that forthcoming instruments like the Earth-bound Extremely Large Telescope will allow scientists to gather data in order to test a catalogue of climate predictions.

"There is an important interaction between the colour of a surface and the light hitting it. The effects we found based on a planet's surface properties can help in the search for life," he further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Night at the museum Australian police arrest German student over break-inAustralian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed hi...

Tennis-ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level players

The International Tennis Federation ITF has said it is working on additional measures, including a new relief fund, to support lower-ranked professionals who have been left in the lurch due to coronavirus-led lockdowns. The professional ten...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Jordans first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record 560,000 at SothebysNBA great Michael Jordans autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record 560,000 463,380 pound...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus vaccine from Moderna appears safe, shows promise in data from eight peopleModerna Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020