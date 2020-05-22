Prakash Javadekar launches NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:53 IST
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday. In his address Javadekar stated that India has 2.5 per cent of the world's land mass, 16 per cent of human as well as cattle population, but the country has still preserved around eight per cent of the world's bio-diversity.
"That is the strength and cultural impact of Indian philosophy. In India you live with nature and we think the whole universe and every life is precious life. Be it an ant, birds or any other animal. This is how Indian philosophy gives us training to be with the nature and therefore India could preserve this kind of bio-diversity," he said. "We can teach the world how to preserve bio-diversity with our experiences which we are ready to share with others. I welcome those countries who want to improve their bio-diversity scenario to share our best practices and experiences with them," the minister added.
Javadekar launched five important documents, first being the Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme. "These are post-graduate students interested and passionate about bio-diversity. We will give them an opportunity of internship for one year. The stipend amount will be decent. They will bring us new ideas, that's all we want," said Javadekar.
"I am also launching awareness campaign material on air, pollination and securing our future -- three key aspects of biodiversity protection. I am also launching UNEP Endangered Species Campaign. Fortunately in India we have a robust system of anti-poaching activities," he added. Javadekar also launched a brochure of Webinar Series on Biodiversity Conservation and a Model Conference of Parties. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Prakash Javadekar
- NBA
- UNDP
- UNEP
ALSO READ
American families adopted 241 Indian kids in 2019: Report
UPDATE 3-Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills six, over 120 hospitalised
Six dead, over 100 hospitalized after gas leakage at LG Polymers plant in south India
UK universities reach out to Indian students for COVID-19 support
At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF