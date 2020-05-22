Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakash Javadekar launches NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:53 IST
Prakash Javadekar launches NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to reporters on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday. In his address Javadekar stated that India has 2.5 per cent of the world's land mass, 16 per cent of human as well as cattle population, but the country has still preserved around eight per cent of the world's bio-diversity.

"That is the strength and cultural impact of Indian philosophy. In India you live with nature and we think the whole universe and every life is precious life. Be it an ant, birds or any other animal. This is how Indian philosophy gives us training to be with the nature and therefore India could preserve this kind of bio-diversity," he said. "We can teach the world how to preserve bio-diversity with our experiences which we are ready to share with others. I welcome those countries who want to improve their bio-diversity scenario to share our best practices and experiences with them," the minister added.

Javadekar launched five important documents, first being the Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme. "These are post-graduate students interested and passionate about bio-diversity. We will give them an opportunity of internship for one year. The stipend amount will be decent. They will bring us new ideas, that's all we want," said Javadekar.

"I am also launching awareness campaign material on air, pollination and securing our future -- three key aspects of biodiversity protection. I am also launching UNEP Endangered Species Campaign. Fortunately in India we have a robust system of anti-poaching activities," he added. Javadekar also launched a brochure of Webinar Series on Biodiversity Conservation and a Model Conference of Parties. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance selling 17 pc stake in Jio Platforms in 1 month to help pare half its net debt: Moody's

Reliance Industries selling over 17 per cent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for a combined Rs 78,562 crore in one month will help pare about half of its net debt of Rs 1.61 lakh crore, Moodys Investors Service said on Friday. The c...

ADB promises all help to member countries to combat impact of COVID-19

Multilateral lending institution Asian Development Board ADB on Friday promised to extend all help to member countries to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as its board approved financial statements through the first-ever virtual annua...

UPL Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 617 cr 

Agro chemical firm UPL Ltd on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 617 crore for the quarter ended March. The companys net profit stood at Rs 250 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory ...

MVA parties slam BJP for holding protest amid COVID-19 crisis

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Friday hit out at the opposition BJP for stooping to a new low and making the state a political stage by organising a protest against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government amid the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020