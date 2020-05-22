Nature will provide us solutions: Javadekar on International Biodiversity Day

"Nature will provide us solutions", said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday in a virtual celebration of International Biodiversity Day, noting that India was ready to share its experiences and best practices with nations interested in improving their biodiversity. In his address through video conference, Javadekar said India has the finest biodiversity in the world and a robust system against poaching of species.

Stressing on this year's theme, Javadekar stressed that solutions are in nature and therefore, protecting the nature is very important especially in the context of COVID-19 as it shields from various catastrophes, including zoonotic diseases. "Nature will provide the solutions. This is our message to the world on International Biodiversity Day," he said, adding that India welcomes those countries which are interested in improving their biodiversity, and is ready to share the experiences and best practices with them.

The minister, however, stressed on the need to limit consumption and promote a sustainable lifestyle. "We cannot consume endlessly. We have to restrict our consumption," he said. Speaking about pollination, Javadekar said that with the pesticides, the bees and insects which used to pollinate have vanished. "India is reviving beekeeping culture. Bees pollinate, collect honey and serve the nature," he said.

The minister launched several initiatives, including United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Campaign on Illegal Trafficking of Endangered Species: 'Not all Animals Migrate by Choice'. Illegal trade in wildlife carries the risk of spreading dangerous pandemics. The campaign 'Not all Animals Migrate by Choice', launched by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, with UNEP, seeks to address these environmental challenges, to raise awareness, and to advocate solutions, the minister said.

"I am launching UNEP endangered species campaign. Fortunately, we have a robust system of anti-poaching activities. Year after year there are less incidents of poaching because of our vigil. Therefore, India has the finest biodiversity with 70 per cent of world's population of tigers, 30,000 elephants, 3,000 single-horned rhinos and thousands of dolphins and many other species," he said. The minister also launched the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme which proposes to engage 20 students with postgraduate degrees for a period of one year through an open, transparent, online competitive process.

A webinar series on Biodiversity Conservation and Biological Diversity Act, 2002 was also launched along with the WWF Model Conference of Parties (MCoP), an initiative to engage in conversations around impact of humanity's footprint on biodiversity and also the importance of sustenance of biodiversity, the minister said..