Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swarm of locust species attack crops in TN;agri dept to tackle menace

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:26 IST
Swarm of locust species attack crops in TN;agri dept to tackle menace
Representative Image Image Credit: www.fao.org

A swarm of locust species have attacked banana, rubber and other crops in parts of plantation dominated districts of Tamil Nadu, causing concern among farmers over the possible destruction of their crops, but the government assured them that the agriculture department has been instructed to tackle the "menace." Since the last few days, spotted coffee grasshopper, Bombay locust, and the Crytacanthacris Tartarica, a type of grasshopper, have been mistaken for the swarm of desert locusts which has been ravaging the crops in north-west India. According to a member of the Grasshopper Specialist Group of the Species Survival Commission of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, none of the three species noticed in the Nilgiris and in the vicinity, are of an immediate threat.

Farmers in Poovankodu and Viyanur in Kanyakumari district bordering Kerala have claimed that the 'locust' has ravaged the banana and rubber crops to a large extent. State Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar on Saturday assured farmers that the agriculture department has been instructed to tackle the "menace." Maintaining that the 'vettukili' (grasshopper) attack should not cause apprehension, Udayakumar said the agriculture department officials have been asked to protect the crops.

Earlier, a farmer in Khandal near Udhagamandalam who noticed a swarm on Friday managed to capture some of the species and informed the district administration. Nilgiris collector Innocent Divya, who verified with experts, assured the farmers that the species captured in her district was not the desert locust.

Nevertheless, experts from the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University would soon undertake an inspection and ascertain the facts. Meanwhile, DMK President M K Stalin urged that the state government should act on the matter immediately.

"Instead of continuing to be apathetic, as it had been in managing the coronavirus spread, the state government should immediately launch steps to protect the crops," he said in a statement here. His party legislator from Kanyakumari district T Manothangaraj urged the authorities to save the crops without resorting to the use of chemical sprays to eliminate the 'locust'.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Passing out ceremony of 138th course of NDA conducted in Pune in scaled-down manner

The 138th course of National Defence Academy NDA in Khadakwasla, Pune conducted a scaled-down passing out ceremony for its cadets on Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 335 cadets graduated from the Academy, included 226 Arm...

Virus: Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me, says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded that the transfer of a policeman who had spoken to him about lack of personal protection kits amid the coronavirus outbreak be revoked. A video that went viral on social media showed ...

Puducherry Lt Governor bats for auctioning of retail licenses to sell liquor

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday batted for auctioning of retail licences to sell liquor in the Union Territory. In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons on completion of four years in office today, the former IPS officer said a f...

Viscera of migrant worker, found dead in Shramik Special in Jhansi, sent for forensic test: Police

Police on Saturday said the viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. On information about migrant worker Mohan lal Sharmas de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020