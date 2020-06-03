Cyclone: 1,500 people shifted to sturdy shelter in Alibaug:CMO

About 1,500 citizens wereevacuated and shifted to a safe and sturdy shelter in Alibaugin Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra earlier onWednesday, as per Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office

Cyclone 'Nisarga' made landfall as a severe cyclonicstorm around 12:30 pm near Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai

"Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in safesturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning," the ChiefMinister's Office (CMO) tweeted.