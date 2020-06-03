Cyclone: 1,500 people shifted to sturdy shelter in Alibaug:CMO

Cyclone: 1,500 people shifted to sturdy shelter in Alibaug:CMOPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:38 IST
About 1,500 citizens wereevacuated and shifted to a safe and sturdy shelter in Alibaugin Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra earlier onWednesday, as per Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office
Cyclone 'Nisarga' made landfall as a severe cyclonicstorm around 12:30 pm near Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai
"Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in safesturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning," the ChiefMinister's Office (CMO) tweeted.
