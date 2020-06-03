Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dead zone prediction: Larger than average; not near record

PTI | New Orleans | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:39 IST
Dead zone prediction: Larger than average; not near record

High rivers and high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus from farm and urban runoff mean a larger than average oxygen-starved "dead zone" is likely this year in the Gulf of Mexico, researchers said on Wednesday. But the predicted area for an area with too little oxygen for marine life is nowhere near a record, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a news release.

"Each year, the forecasts are reported to be bigger or smaller than some long-term average, when in fact the long-term average is not acceptable," Don Scavia, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability and one of the scientists who work on the forecast, said in a news release. "We can't control the weather; keeping nutrients out of streams and rivers should be our focus," Nancy Rabalais of the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, who has been mapping the dead zone since 1985, said in an email.

The area forms every summer off Louisiana and stretches into Texas waters, starting at the seafloor and extending upward. It's created as calm weather lets fresh river water form a layer above the denser saltwater in the Gulf of Mexico. Fertilizer and other nutrients in the freshwater feed algae, which die and then decompose on the seafloor, using up oxygen. This year's low-oxygen area is expected to cover about 6,700 square miles (17,350 square kilometers), NOAA said in a news release. That's about the size of the southern African nation of Eswatini.

The average is nearly 5,400 square miles (14,000 square kilometers). The record from 2017 is nearly 8,800 square miles (22,800 square kilometers). If there's a tropical storm during the two weeks before the summer measurement cruise, it would stir up the water and reduce the area covered by about 30%, the forecast noted.

Hurricane Barry reduced last year's hypoxic zone, but it was still the eighth-largest on record. Scavia noted that federal-state plans to reduce the size of the dead zone by reducing runoff pollution have been in place for nearly two decades. "Clearly, something different needs to be done in the watershed to actually reduce the nutrient loads and reduce the size of the dead zone," he said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump continues to receive regular COVID-19 testing, to date all results negative

President Donald Trump has completed a course of hydroxychloroquine, and remains healthy and free of the new coronavirus, the presidents physician said in a memo on Wednesday. Based on my history, examination and consultations, the data ind...

Malaria drug touted by Trump ineffective to prevent COVID-19 in high profile study

The malaria drug promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19 was shown to be ineffective in preventing infection in people exposed to the coronavirus, according to a widely anticipated clinical trial released on Wedn...

Greek demonstrators hurl firebombs towards U.S. embassy in Athens

Demonstrators hurled firebombs in a march towards the U.S. Embassy compound in Athens on Wednesday in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Reuters journalists saw demonstrators throwing several flaming objects which erupt...

COVID SCIENCE-Convalescent plasma fails to help in Chinese study; timing of test may affect result

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Convalescent plasma disappoints in Chinese trial In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020