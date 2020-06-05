Left Menu
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged everyone to plant at least one sapling in a year and stated that trees are essential for the prosperity of our land and better future of upcoming generations.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:23 IST
World Environment Day: Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to protect environment for future generations
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/Shivraj Singh Chouhan/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged everyone to plant at least one sapling in a year and stated that trees are essential for the prosperity of our land and better future of upcoming generations. Taking to Twitter, Chouhan posted pictures and video while planting saplings.

"Today I appeal to you on World Environment Day to plant trees and save your land. Due to the increasing temperature of the earth, we will have to face many natural disasters. Therefore, we should only take as much from nature as can be replenished naturally. We must plant at least one sapling in a year," Chouhan tweeted (translated from Hindi). "Planting trees in the Ministry campus on Environment Day today. These trees and plants are essential for the prosperity of our land and the better future of upcoming generations. Let us all contribute in making the state, the country and the world better. Plant saplings, grow greenery," he added.

While speaking to reporters earlier today, Chouhan said, "We should focus on keeping the rivers clean, save water and not the exploit the nature. Earth is not only for human beings, it is also for the animals, trees and other organisms. We should think about them as well". (ANI)

