Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCTIMST joins hands to kickstart social service initiatives to fight COVID-19

Transportation, to staff working in COVID 19 labs, delivery of HCQ to quarantine staff was also ensured without any hassle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:16 IST
SCTIMST joins hands to kickstart social service initiatives to fight COVID-19
A 15-member core team was in charge of controlling all service-related initiatives, thereby ensuring service delivery and feedback monitoring. Image Credit: ANI

With the COVID-19 virus threat continuing to be a cause for concern, various employee organizations at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology joined hands to kickstart social service initiatives on a massive scale.

The employee bodies rallied under a single umbrella and initiated a WhatsApp group in a bid to provide the much-needed support to COVID 19 infected staff and those on quarantine, making sure that food, medicine, and groceries were made available to the quarantined staff.

Transportation, to staff working in COVID 19 labs, delivery of HCQ to quarantine staff was also ensured without any hassle. 'buddies @sctimst,' a WhatsApp group, took over coordination of volunteer work at all levels. The digital network helped in identifying service requirements for all people, irrespective of designations.

A 15-member core team was in charge of controlling all service-related initiatives, thereby ensuring service delivery and feedback monitoring. A 61-member network, with 15 active members as volunteers, has ensured the availability of services such as counselling, mindful yoga, and meditation, preventive measures, guidance, wellness support through faculties including psychiatrists, naturopathy specialists, Ayurveda physicians, and psychologists. The team has also lent a hand in the activities undertaken by various organisations in maintaining cleanliness and providing food to the needy. Patients and their relatives at the Medical College, SCTIMST, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), and Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital for Children (SAT) are being provided support in need like travel, medicine, and food.

The BMS-backed Sree Chitra Employees Sangh distributed food packets to bystanders and poor patients within the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Campus, and they included those from Regional Cancer Centre, Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital for Children (SAT), SCTIMST and Medical College Hospital. Further, a blood donation drive by the Employees Sangh members was also initiated on April 16 to be donated to the SCTIMST Blood bank to overcome shortcomings till April 23. Grocery Kits were distributed to those in need at the Institute. The benefactors include cleaning staff, outsourced from an external agency, also. Lunch packets are also being served on a daily basis to those identified among the same group, free of cost.

Around 1000, masks and sanitizers have been distributed among the patients and bystanders during the lock-down period. The Non-Academic Employees & Association at SCTIMST has provided soap and sanitizers in their effort to combat and prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

'My Life, My Yoga' will enhance credibility of Yoga: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday said that the video blog contest My Life, My Yoga to be held on International Yoga Day will further enhance the credibility of Yoga in the world. Five years back after Indias propo...

Shaman critical of Putin loses bid to end enforced psychiatric treatment

A Russian court on Friday rejected a challenge by a Siberian shaman critical of President Vladimir Putin who says he has been illegally incarcerated in a psychiatric hospital, his lawyer said.Alexander Gabyshev drew media attention when he ...

UN says eastern Congo fighting has killed 1,300 civilians

Various conflicts involving armed groups and government forces in Congo have killed more than 1,300 civilians in the past eight months and violence has surged in recent weeks in eastern provinces, the United Nations High Commissioner for Hu...

African Development Bank approves Nigeria’s Country Strategy Paper

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank AfDB.org has approved Nigerias Country Strategy Paper CSP 2020-2024, which builds on the successes and challenges of the 2013-2019 edition, and incorporates emerging developmental reali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020