Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Madras identifies specific MicroRNAs over-expressed in tongue cancer

This finding is important in that molecular strategies can potentially be devised to manipulate miR-155 expression to develop therapeutics for tongue cancer.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:13 IST
IIT Madras identifies specific MicroRNAs over-expressed in tongue cancer
Accordingly, miRNA can act as oncogenes or tumour suppressor genes depending on what they act upon. Image Credit: Storyblocks

A team of researchers from IIT Madras, Cancer Institute, Sree Balaji Dental College and Hospital, Chennai, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru have identified a specific microRNA (miRNAs) called 'miR-155' that is over-expressed in tongue cancer. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small Ribo Nucleic Acid. They are non-coding RNAs involved in the regulation of a variety of biological and pathological processes, including the formation and development of cancer. This finding is important in that molecular strategies can potentially be devised to manipulate miR-155 expression to develop therapeutics for tongue cancer.

The main function of miRNA is to silence the expression of the other genes. If the silence oncogenes then cancer will be suppressed. On the other hand, if they suppress tumour suppressor gene, cancer will progress. Accordingly, miRNA can act as oncogenes or tumour suppressor genes depending on what they act upon. "There are only two therapeutic approaches that can be possible. If the miRNA has been shown to work as oncogenes, then one wants to inhibit; this is known as miRNA inhibition therapy. If the miRNA acts as tumour suppressor genes, then you want to introduce to the system so that tumour can be suppressed; such therapy is called miRNA replacement therapy," said, Prof. Karunagaran, Head, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, while speaking with India Science Wire. miRNA manipulation is being combined with conventional cancer treatment methods such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy, and the study reported by a collaborative team can enable such emerging therapeutics for cancer.

Elaborating about this research, Prof. Karunagaran said, "miRNA is already known to be an oncogene in tongue cancer and has been found to play important roles in many cancers, in carcinogenesis (start of cancer), malignant transformation and metastasis – the development of secondary cancer. The miRNAs associated with cancer are called 'Oncomirs'."

Further, Prof. Karunagaran added, "Many of the oncomirs affect cancer by suppressing the performance of tumour-suppressing agents that can prevent growth and spread of cancer cells, although some oncomirs are also involved in preventing tumour growth itself. It is, therefore, important to identify the types of miRNAs that are associated with both suppression and proliferation of cancer cells."

miRNAs affect cancer growth through inhibiting or enhancing the functions of certain proteins. For example, it has been shown that a type of protein called 'programmed cell death 4' (pdcd4) helps in stopping cancer cells from growing and spreading. Inhibition of this protein has been known to cause the spread of oral, lung, breast, liver, brain and colon cancers.

The team has gone beyond showing the connection between miR-155 and pdcd4. They have also shown that knocking out miR-155 causes death of cancer cells, arrests the cell cycle, and regresses tumour size in animal models and reduces cell viability and colony formation in benchtop assays.

Adding on, Shabir Zargar, research scholar said, "While it has been long suspected that miR-155 downregulates pdcd4, there have, hitherto, been no evidence for such interaction."

The collaborative team headed by Prof. Karunagaran has shown that miR-155 is overexpressed in tongue cancer cells and tongue tumour tissues. This 'overactivity' of miR-155 hinders the action of pdcd4, which, in turn, causes spread and growth of cancer of the tongue.

"Our study has shown that the restoration of pdcd4 levels through molecular manipulation of miR-155 can lead to potential therapeutic developments for cancers, especially of tongue cancer," said Prof. Karunagaran.

The research findings have been published in the journal Molecular and Cellular Biology. The research team included Shabir Zargar, Vivek Tomar, Vidyarani Shyamsundar, Ramshankar Vijayalakshmi, Kumaravel Somasundaram, and Prof. Karunagaran.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oil well

A massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well on Tuesday which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assams Tinsukia district, official sources said. The blaze at the Oil India Ltds oil well is so massive that i...

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Malaysian government prosecutors withdrew corruption charges on Tuesday against an ally of former premier Najib Razak, whose party returned to power in a new coalition three months ago after having lost the last election amid massive graft ...

Abu Dhabi's Etihad to operate second flight to Israel carrying Palestinian aid

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways is to operate a rare, second flight to Israel on Wednesday carrying medical aid to be delivered to the Palestinians, an airline spokeswoman said. The state-owned carrier made the first known flight to Israel by a U...

North Korea cuts off all communication with South Korea

North Korea said it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea on Tuesday, a move experts say could signal Pyongyang has grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020