Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Three of the autonomous institutions of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India have found their place among top 30 Indian Institutions including universities, IITs, IISERs, and Research Institutions and Labs as per Nature Index 2020 ratings based on the research published in the top journals, a measure of research quality.

These are the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), Kolkata at 7th position, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bangalore at 14th position and S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata at 30th position.

Keeping out CSIR, which is a cluster of institutions, IACS is among the top three institutions in quality Chemistry Research in India. JNCASR ranks 4th among academic institutions in life sciences, 10th in Chemistry and Physical Sciences, 10th among Indian academic institutions, and 469th in the global ranking.

"It is extremely heartening that the DST's hot spots of knowledge are consistently rated in the top institutions of the country in the quality of research as judged by the papers published in the selected top-quality journals. While the research carried out in the academia and research labs has shown good quantitative enhancement, the need for a greater emphasis on quality, relevance, and translational aspects are now being understood as acted upon," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

Globally the top-rated Indian institutions in this list are Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a group of 39 institutions at the 160th position and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at the 184th position.

