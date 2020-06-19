Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Shaw welcomes NZGIF's decision to cut emissions at Wellington port

NZGIF will provide $15 million to electrify vehicles, generate renewable energy and upgrade energy efficiency at the port. This is the first investment decision of NZGIF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-06-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 08:08 IST
James Shaw welcomes NZGIF's decision to cut emissions at Wellington port
“It shows how business and government can work together to towards solving the problems that matter most to people, like the climate crisis,” James Shaw said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw today welcomed the decision of New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) to support projects that will cut emissions at Wellington's port.

NZGIF will provide $15 million to electrify vehicles, generate renewable energy and upgrade energy efficiency at the port. This is the first investment decision of NZGIF.

"This has been a huge week for climate action. Two days ago we passed a law to fix our emissions trading scheme, turning it into one of the most effective tools we have to ensure a stable climate, and today we welcome the first investment of Green Investment Finance.

"The change this investment will bring about at CentrePort is exactly the type of innovative approach we need in order to meet our climate targets and leave behind a safer planet for our children and grandchildren.

"It shows how business and government can work together to towards solving the problems that matter most to people, like the climate crisis," James Shaw said.

Green Investment Finance was created to support New Zealand's transition towards a net-zero-emissions New Zealand by 2050, a commitment this Government put into law with the Zero Carbon Act.

"Our Government has put in place some of the world's most ambitious climate targets and, in doing so, has set the direction for future investment and innovation.

"I am proud to say that we have done more for climate action in this term of government than the last 30 years combined. As we recover from the global pandemic we have the opportunity to invest in a clean-tech, high-value economy that works for everyone. This will help protect our planet for future generations," James Shaw said.

One of the primary goals of NZGIF is to invest in low carbon solutions that are sustained, not temporary. Shaw said that requires patient, long-term, and committed decision-making.

"No previous government has ever taken decisive and deliberate approaches to help tackle the climate crisis. We're delighted to see this investment coming forward. I hope it will inspire other organisations to make similar climate-friendly investment decisions," James Shaw said.

NZGIF expect that today's announcement will be the first in a series of investments planned for 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

NZ police officer shot dead during routine traffic stop

A New Zealand police officer was killed and another seriously injured on Friday after they were shot during a routine traffic stop, the countrys police commissioner said, as officials urgently hunted for the suspect.Schools and daycare cent...

New Zealand police officers shot during routine traffic stop

New Zealand police were hunting for a person who shot and seriously injured two officers on Friday during a routine traffic stop before driving away in the city of Auckland. A member of the public was hit by the vehicle as the suspect drove...

US mulling over restoring India’s status under GSP: Lighthizer

The US is mulling over restoring Indias beneficiary status under its trade preference program Generalized System of Preferences on receiving a counterbalancing proposal from New Delhi, a top Trump ministration official told lawmakers on Thu...

'It may save your life': Facing virus surge, more U.S. states mandate masks

California, North Carolina, and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory mask use on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records.Putting aside concerns about individual rights an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020