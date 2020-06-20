Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parts of north India to witness full annular solar eclipse on Sunday

An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, will be visible in parts of the country on Sunday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:09 IST
Parts of north India to witness full annular solar eclipse on Sunday

An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, will be visible in parts of the country on Sunday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 9.16 am. The annular phase will start at 10.19 am and end at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse will end at 3.04 pm, it added.

"Close to noon, for a small belt in north India the eclipse will turn into a beautiful annular (ring-shaped) one since the Moon is not close enough to cover the Sun completely," the Astronomical Society of India said. The annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India -- parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

From the rest of the country, it will be visible as partial solar eclipse. The annular path also passes through Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China.

The next annular eclipse will be seen from South America in December 2020. Another annular eclipse will occur in 2022, but that it will be hardly visible from India, said N Rathnashree the Director of Nehru Planetarium in Delhi. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three celestial objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun such that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire. Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair.

"Places like Delhi will be dark for 5-7 minutes from 11 to 11.30 pm," said Arvind Paranjpye, the Director of the Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai. "During the eclipse, there are cases when avian creatures assume that it is time to go back to their roosts. However, there has to be more study on the impact of eclipse on birds," he added.

He cautioned that solar eclipse should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time as it can cause permanent damage even leading to blindness. The safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminised mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of the Sun's image on a white board by telescope. Several organisations have organised lectures on the eclipse and also the virtual viewing of the phenomenon. Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has organised a special lecture on 'The Science of Solar Eclipses'.

The Nehru Planetarium, Delhi will be webcasting the eclipse, apart from organising discussions, its director Rathnashree said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt issues SOPs for shooting films

Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued standard operating procedures SOPs for shooting films in the state with the emphasis on social distancing and wearing of masks by crew members and staff to restrict the transmission of COVID-19. ...

Punjab reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, State count climbs to 3952

Punjabs count of coronavirus cases surged to 3,952 after 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said State Health Department. A total of 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive case...

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travellers.When memb...

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands - report

An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the victims family. The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020