Sky gazers in city gather on rooftops to witness solar eclipse

Several people went up to to their rooftops to witness the rare celestial treat, which may offset COVID-19 gloom to an extent for the day. Some were, however, sceptical that the overcast skies may hinder the view.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 12:24 IST
Sky gazers and space enthusiasts in the city have all geared up to watch the annular solar eclipse, as the celestial phenomenon began here on Sunday at 10:46 am. Several people went up to to their rooftops to witness the rare celestial treat, which may offset COVID-19 gloom to an extent for the day.

Some were, however, sceptical that the overcast skies may hinder the view. The eclipse will be at its peak at 12.35 pm, with 65.5 per cent obscuration, Debi Prasad Duari, the director of M P Birla Planetaurium, said.

Members of different science clubs in the city said they have made arrangements to view the he eclipse through solar filters on telescope, while strictly maintaining physical distance. The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum will stream the phenomenon online on its website.

