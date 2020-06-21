Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnesses annular solar eclipse 2020

Solar eclipse was seen in the skies of the Chamoli district here on Sunday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:14 IST
Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnesses annular solar eclipse 2020
Solar eclipse in Chamoli was witnessed in the daytime along with the moon.. Image Credit: ANI

Solar eclipse was seen in the skies of the Chamoli district here on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the solar eclipse was seen in the skies of Gandhinagar, Kurukshetra, Delhi and Mumbai.

The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. A few regions like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Haryana will witness maximum visibility of the solar eclipse, which takes place on Sunday.

"The eclipse will be around 93-94 per cent visible in Delhi. While it is partially visible in other parts of the country, its maximum visibility will be seen in Dehradun, Joshimath, Kurukshetra and Sirsa," OP Gupta, the senior engineer of Nehru Planetarium in Delhi, told ANI. A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India.

It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cloudy skies obstruct eclipse in Chennai, parts of TN

Chennai, June 21 PTICloudy skies played spoilsport for few sky gazers who braved the blistering sun to watch the annular solar eclipse, the first for this year, on Sunday here. The eclipse was however partial in most parts of Tamil Nadu and...

International Yoga Day observed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and people throughout the state did yogic exercises on Sunday to mark International Yoga Day. The Governor took part at Raj Bhavan underscori...

CII suggests steps to improve ease of doing business to achieve self-reliance

Industry body CII has identified measures in key areas for improving Indias ease of doing business scenario that can help the country achieve self-reliance.&#160; Micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs need a special helping hand, and ...

North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020