INAE invites nominations for Innovative Student Projects Award 2020

Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, has invited nominations for the Innovative Student Projects Award 2020.

The nominations are invited for the Innovative Student Projects Award 2020. Projects of students from three categories are eligible for participation -- Final Year (4th year) B.E, B.Tech or B.Sc. (Engg) projects completed up to July 31, 2020, for the academic year 2019-2020, M.E. or M.Tech, M.Sc. (Engg) the thesis examined from July 1, 2019, up to July 31, 2020, during the academic year 2019-2020 and PhD thesis examined and accepted/recommended for Award from June 1, 2019, up to May 31, 2020.

INAE instituted the Innovative Student Projects award in 1998 to identify innovative and creative research projects undertaken by the students at any of the three stages of tertiary engineering education, namely undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral levels in engineering institutions. The award particularly encourages joint projects among industry, research laboratories, and academic institutions. The endeavour is meant to encourage young talent and accord recognition and incentives to them. Though the response to the award during the last twenty-two years has been quite encouraging, the Academy earnestly wishes to reach out to a wider cross-section of the community and profession.

The nominations are required to be sent by Principal, Deans, Heads, Registrar or Director of Engineering College or Institution where the candidate has carried out his project/thesis for the award of the degree and not through the organization where the candidate is presently working. The nominations are invited for project/thesis pertaining to the Bachelors's, Masters or Doctoral level from the engineering College/Institutions. The last date for the receipt of nominations is August 31, 2020.

