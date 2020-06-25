Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude recorded near Dharmanagar in Tripura
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 63 km northeast of Dharmanagar in Tripura on Thursday.ANI | Dharmanagar (Tripura) | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:01 IST
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in the area at 3:48 pm today. (ANI)
