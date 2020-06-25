Left Menu
Development News Edition

Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying: ICMR to govt labs

In its 'Guidelines for storage of respiratory specimens collected for COVID-19 diagnosis by RT-PCR platforms in government laboratories', the apex health research body said appropriate procedures to disinfect all samples prior to disposal must be followed and the labs should keep a record of the destruction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:08 IST
Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying: ICMR to govt labs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The ICMR on Thursday advised government laboratories to retain all samples testing positive for coronavirus infection for a minimum of 30 days before destroying them. In its 'Guidelines for storage of respiratory specimens collected for COVID-19 diagnosis by RT-PCR platforms in government laboratories', the apex health research body said appropriate procedures to disinfect all samples prior to disposal must be followed and the labs should keep a record of the destruction. According to the guidelines, all samples being stored for a long-term must be appropriately labelled indicating laboratory identifiers, date of collection and must be kept in properly functioning -80ºC deep freezers. A proper inventory (preferably electronic) of stored samples should be essentially maintained. With the surge in testing across the country, the number of tested samples has gone up considerably, the ICMR said as it advised laboratories that are serving as validation centres for COVID-19 diagnostic kits to preserve adequate numbers of positive and negative samples to prepare appropriate panels for validation. There is a need to retain clinical specimens or a subset of the clinical specimens for various purposes such as performing additional tests, for quality control purposes or for use as control materials to assess newer diagnostic tests. "In addition, a laboratory may need to store specimens for projects aimed at studying genomic epidemiology of the SARS CoV2 virus across regions and over time," ICMR said. A government laboratory may decide on the number of positive and negative samples to retain in the long term based on the availability of freezer space as well as perceived research agenda of the laboratory for COVID-19 in the future, the guidelines stated. If the number of samples tested positive at a laboratory is considerably large and the laboratory is unable to retain all positive samples beyond 30 days, a minimum of 10 per cent of all positives detected at the laboratory in a month or 40-50 positives preferably with equal numbers of high, moderate and low viral load should be stored for a period of one year at the least. A single aliquot of a positive sample may be retained taking into account freezer space availability at the laboratory, it said. Considering that the number of samples tested negative at each laboratory will vary depending on the load and testing capacity of the laboratory, a minimum of 50 samples or 1-2 per cent of such samples tested over a month, whichever is smaller should be retained at the testing laboratory for a period of one year. According to the guidelines, all labs will send five random positive and as many negative samples per month to quality control labs. ICMR has mapped COVID-19 testing labs to different quality control labs. All testing labs should liaise with the recommended quality control labs and will ensure regular participation in the activity.

All testing labs will ensure storage of samples at -80̊C and will ensure regular monthly transfer to quality control labs. "Don't forget to include your lab name and sample ID. While shipping, place samples in screw capped vials and proper biosafety and biosecurity precautions should be followed," the ICMR said. In case of any discordance, additional five positive and three negative samples will need to be sent for quality control check.

If quality control results are concordant, the samples may be destroyed and labs will keep a record of destruction.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ICMR

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delay in Customs clearance to adversely affect Make-In-India: USIBC

Amid increased vigilance at ports in view of border tension with China, the USIBC on Thursday said delay in clearance of shipments at customs would adversely affect the Make-In-India initiative, economic growth, and job creation. Amid heigh...

Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP govt of conspiring against Atchannaidu's life

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the manner in which the YSRCP government was endangering the life of TDP leader Atchannaidu by meting out inhuman treatment ever since he was arrested on false charges. Naidu has accused the state...

US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India, Southeast Asian nations: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asian nations is one of the reasons America is reducing its troop presence in Europe and deploying them to other places. Pompeo made the remar...

Three Cong workers arrested in Noida during anti-fuel price hike protest

Three Congress functionaries were arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly carrying out a protest demonstration in violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. Several workers of the political party had come out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020