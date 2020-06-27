Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan teams deputed to help in controlling locust swarm in Haryana, UP: Centre

The leftover locusts regrouped and reached Rewari in Haryana on June 26 evening, where control operations were undertaken till Saturday early morning, it said. The leftover locusts again regrouped and the swarm divided into three groups, one of which moved towards Gurugram, and from there to Faridabad and onwards to Uttar Pradesh, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 17:28 IST
Rajasthan teams deputed to help in controlling locust swarm in Haryana, UP: Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As crop-threatening locust swarm enters the outskirts of Delhi, the Union Agriculture Ministry on Saturday said more teams from Rajasthan have been deputed to help in the control operations being undertaken in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The locusts keep flying during day time and settle down only after dark in the evening. Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down, it said, adding the control teams in Uttar Pradesh have been alerted in this regard.

The control operations are underway in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, it added. "More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and UP to help in the locust control operations being carried out in these two states," the ministry said in a statement. Locust swarms were noticed in Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) on the morning of June 26, and control teams were deployed to eliminate the locusts. The leftover locusts regrouped and reached Rewari in Haryana on June 26 evening, where control operations were undertaken till Saturday early morning, it said.

The leftover locusts again regrouped and the swarm divided into three groups, one of which moved towards Gurugram, and from there to Faridabad and onwards to Uttar Pradesh, it added. According to the ministry, another locust swarm moved towards Dwarka in Delhi, from there to Daulatabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and this swarm have also entered Uttar Pradesh. The third group was seen in Palwal (Haryana) and has also moved towards Uttar Pradesh. "As of now, no locust swarms are spotted in any city areas," it said.

All the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the State Agriculture Departments of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations, and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organisation and control operations are underway, the ministry added.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK ready to quit EU on 'Australia terms' if no Brexit deal, PM Johnson says

Britain will be ready to sever ties with the European Union on Australia terms if no deal on its future relationship with the bloc is reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday.Britain l...

Locust menace in several UP districts

Swarms of locusts have invaded several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Deoria, in the past 48 hours and attacked trees and crops, officials said Saturday, adding authorities were taking steps to either chase them away or kill them. Th...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Sri Venkateswara Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayer at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple at Tirumala Hill, Tirupati of Chittoor district on Saturday.Chouhan was accompanied by his family members. The temple administration a...

3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected sympathisers of the Khalistan Movement who were planning to execute targeted killings in various northern states, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020