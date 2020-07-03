Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

A mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening including sonipat. The earthquake was felt around 7 PM IST. As per National Center for Seismology, It was a 4.5 magnitude earthquake 63 Km southwest of Gurugram.

No casulties has been reported.

EARTHQUAKE in DELHI. Delhi doomed💀💀💀💀💀 — No One (@Histaminie) July 3, 2020

Further detials awaited.