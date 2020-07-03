Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR including SonipatDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST
A mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening including sonipat. The earthquake was felt around 7 PM IST. As per National Center for Seismology, It was a 4.5 magnitude earthquake 63 Km southwest of Gurugram.
No casulties has been reported.
EARTHQUAKE in DELHI. Delhi doomed💀💀💀💀💀— No One (@Histaminie) July 3, 2020
Further detials awaited.
