Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMPB and ICAR-NBPGR enter into MoU to conserve medicinal plants

The authorized institute NMPB and the ICAR-NBPGR on behalf of the ICAR would develop detailed modalities for seed storage of MAPGRs and submit a periodic progress report to their respective organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:37 IST
NMPB and ICAR-NBPGR enter into MoU to conserve medicinal plants
Medicinal Plants are regarded as rich resources of traditional medicines and are being used for thousands of years in the health care system. Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)

National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under Ministry of AYUSH and ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) under Department of Agricultural Research and Education have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 6th July 2020. The purpose of this MoU to conserve the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Genetic Resources (MAPGRs) at designated space of ICAR-NBPGR in long-term storage module (as per availability) in the National Gene bank and or at Regional Station for medium-term storage module and acquire hands-on training on plant germplasm conservation techniques to the working group of NMPB.

Both NMPB and ICAR-NBPGR are committed to serving the National interests through conservation of germplasm on a long-term basis, safely and cost-effectively for present and future generations to ensure social and economic security. The authorized institute NMPB and the ICAR-NBPGR on behalf of the ICAR would develop detailed modalities for seed storage of MAPGRs and submit a periodic progress report to their respective organizations.

Medicinal Plants are regarded as rich resources of traditional medicines and are being used for thousands of years in the health care system. India has a rich diversity of medicinal Plants (MPs) resources. The natural resources are gradually getting depleted due to various developmental activities in its habitat. There is a need to conserve these natural resources and make sustainable utilization of them. The conservation of plant genetic resources is an integral part of biodiversity conservation. The purpose of conservation is to make sustainable development by protecting and using natural resources in ways that do not diminish the variety of genes and species or destroy important habitats and ecosystems.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

German production rebounds in May, but misses expectations

German industrial production picked up in May after dropping sharply in the two previous months, but the rebound fell short of expectations. Production was up 7.8 per cent compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday....

Essar Ports eyes V shaped recovery; cargo handling in Q1 at 11.23 MT

Essar Ports on Tuesday said it has handled 11.23 million tonnes MT of cargo in the first quarter of 2020-21 and targets a V-shaped recovery. The company said its cargo handling had dipped to 2.52 MT in April 2020 but green shoots of economi...

Maoist killed in Odisha's Kandhamal

A Maoist was gunned down during an exchange of fire with the security forces in a dense forest in Odishas Kandhamal district, a day after four of them were shot dead in an encounter in the same area, a senior police officer said on Tuesday....

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp began legal action against a British tabloid on Tuesday over allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, accusing her of lying and conducting extra-marital affairs. Depp, the 57-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020