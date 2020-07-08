Science News Roundup: Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups; Modest insect-munching Madagascar and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Modest insect-munching Madagascar reptile was forerunner to dinosaurs

Dinosaurs and the flying reptiles called pterosaurs - both known for achieving great size - had humble beginnings, as shown by a diminutive insect-eating reptile from Madagascar that was a forerunner and close relative of both groups. Scientists on Monday described fossils of a Triassic Period creature, called Kongonaphon kely, that measured about 16 inches (40 cm) long and stood four inches (10 cm) tall at the hip. It inhabited a floodplain region of what is now southwestern Madagascar about 237 million years ago.

Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups; plasma therapy only right for some patients

Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium. A study by researchers at University College London (UCL)described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other serious brain effects.