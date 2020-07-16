Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Rajkot in Gujarat

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 7:40 am, as reported by National Center for Seismology.

According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was 22km away from the Rajkot city.

After an earthquake in Rajkot, Twitter flooded with some funny memes on earthquake.

First in Rajkot and now in Assam. Earthquake be like 👇 pic.twitter.com/TCWN0K4wfn — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) July 16, 2020

No casualties have been reported so far.