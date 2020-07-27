Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore scientists develop coronavirus test technique that delivers results in 36 minutes

Scientists in Singapore have developed a method to improve the speed of obtaining COVID-19 laboratory test results in 36 minutes or by up to four times. The new method can improve the speed of obtaining COVID-19 laboratory test results in 36 minutes or by up to four times, it said.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:10 IST
Singapore scientists develop coronavirus test technique that delivers results in 36 minutes

Scientists in Singapore have developed a method to improve the speed of obtaining COVID-19 laboratory test results in 36 minutes or by up to four times. The current testing method requires highly trained technical staff and can take a few hours before results are finalised.

The new method, developed by scientists at the Nanyang Technological University's (NTC) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, has demonstrated a way to improve “the speed, handling time and cost of COVID-19 laboratory tests”, the university said on Monday. The test, which can be done with portable equipment, could also be deployed in the community as a screening tool, it said. The new method can improve the speed of obtaining COVID-19 laboratory test results in 36 minutes or by up to four times, it said. Currently, the most sensitive method for COVID-19 testing is through a laboratory technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in which a machine amplifies viral genetic material by copying it over and over again so any trace of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be detected.

A big bottleneck in sample testing is RNA (ribonucleic acid) purification, separating RNA from other components in the patient sample, a laborious process that requires chemicals that are now in short supply worldwide. The method developed by NTU LKCMedicine combines many of these steps and allows direct testing on the crude patient sample, cutting down the turnaround time from sample-to-result, and removing the need for RNA purification chemicals. Details of the new approach were published in the scientific journal Genes in June.

Aside from testing for COVID-19, the same method developed by the NTU LKCMedicine team can also be used to detect other viruses and bacteria, including the dengue virus, which is set to plague Singapore as the country braces itself for one of the worst dengue outbreaks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Leader of the research team, Associate Professor Eric Yap, who also heads the Microbial Genomics Laboratory, said, “We previously demonstrated that this method works for dengue virus as well...As Singapore battles the dual outbreak of dengue and COVID-19, both with similar early symptoms, our test could help in differentiating between the two infectious diseases.” Professor James Best, Dean of NTU LKCMedicine, said rapid portable screening tools like the one developed by Yap and his team could come in handy at testing sites in the community, allowing for infected patients to be identified quickly, and swift action to be taken to prevent transmission. As on Sunday, Singapore reported a total of 50,369 cases, the health ministry said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Will keep enough vaccine doses for Parsis: Poonawalla

More than enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be kept for the Parsi community, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the vaccines local manufacturer Serum Institute of India SII, ha...

MP man escapes after shooting dead wife, her alleged lover

A 30-year-old labourer allegedly shot dead his wife and a man with whom he believed she was having an affair in Mau in Madhya Pradeshs Bhind district, police said on Monday. Anand Yadav shot his wife Saroj 25 at their home in Hatwara area o...

Rajasthan HC asks Additional Advocate General to seek info from Speaker on plea against BSP-Cong merger

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked Additional Advocate General RP Singh, appearing for the state government, to seek all information from the Assembly Speaker regarding the petition by a BJP MLA and inform the court. BJP MLA Madan Dil...

COVID-19 recovered cases cross nine-lakh mark in the country, fatality rate dips to 2.28 pc

The case fatality rate CFR for COVID-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine lakhs in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. This, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020