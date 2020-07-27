Left Menu
Development News Edition

ExoMars finds new gas signatures in Martian atmosphere

ESA's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has spotted new gas signatures at Mars. These are known to unlock new secrets about the Martian atmosphere and will enable a more accurate determination of whether there is methane, a gas associated with biological or geological activity, at the planet.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:37 IST
ExoMars finds new gas signatures in Martian atmosphere
ExoMars orbiter and rover (Image Source: The European Space Agency). Image Credit: ANI

ESA's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has spotted new gas signatures at Mars. These are known to unlock new secrets about the Martian atmosphere and will enable a more accurate determination of whether there is methane, a gas associated with biological or geological activity, at the planet. The Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) has been studying the Red Planet from orbit for over two years. The mission aims to understand the mixture of gases that make up the Martian atmosphere, with a special focus on the mystery surrounding the presence of methane there.

Meanwhile, the spacecraft has now spotted never-before-seen signatures of ozone (O3) and carbon dioxide (CO2), based on a full Martian year of observations by its sensitive Atmospheric Chemistry Suite (ACS). The findings are reported in two new papers published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, one led by Kevin Olsen of the University of Oxford, UK and another led by Alexander Trokhimovskiy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, Russia.

"These features are both puzzling and surprising. They lie over the exact wavelength range where we expected to see the strongest signs of methane. Before this discovery, the CO2 feature was completely unknown, and this is the first time ozone on Mars has been identified in this part of the infrared wavelength range," said Kevin. The Martian atmosphere is dominated by CO2, which scientists observe to gauge temperatures, track seasons, explore air circulation and more. Ozone - which forms a layer in the upper atmosphere on both Mars and Earth - helps to keep atmospheric chemistry stable. Both CO2 and ozone have been seen at Mars by spacecraft such as ESA's Mars Express, but the exquisite sensitivity of the ACS instrument on TGO was able to reveal new details about how these gases interact with light.

Scientists have mapped how Martian ozone varies with altitude before. So far, however, this has largely taken place via methods that rely upon the gas' signatures in the ultraviolet, a technique which only allows measurement at high altitudes (over 20 km above the surface). The new ACS results show that it is possible to map Martian ozone also in the infrared, so its behaviour can be probed at lower altitudes to build a more detailed view of ozone's role in the planet's climate.

One of the key objectives of TGO is to explore methane. To date, signs of Martian methane - tentatively spied by missions including ESA's Mars Express from orbit and NASA's Curiosity rover on the surface - are variable and somewhat enigmatic. While also generated by geological processes, most of the methane on Earth is produced by life, from bacteria to livestock and human activity. Detecting methane on other planets is, therefore, hugely exciting. This is especially true given that the gas is known to break down in around 400 years, meaning that any methane present must have been produced or released in the relatively recent past.

"Discovering an unforeseen CO2 signature where we hunt for methane is significant. This signature could not be accounted for before and may therefore, have played a role in detections of small amounts of methane at Mars," said Alexander Trokhimovskiy. The observations analysed by Alexander, Kevin and colleagues were mostly performed at different times to those supporting detections of Martian methane. Besides, the TGO data cannot account for large plumes of methane, only smaller amounts - and so, currently, there is no direct disagreement between missions.

"In fact, we're actively working on coordinating measurements with other missions. Rather than disputing any previous claims, this finding is a motivator for all teams to look closer - the more we know, the more deeply and accurately we can explore Mars' atmosphere," said Kevin. Methane aside, the findings highlight just how much we will learn about Mars as a result of the ExoMars programme.

"These findings enable us to build a fuller understanding of our planetary neighbour. Ozone and CO2 are important in Mars' atmosphere. By not accounting for these gases properly, we run the risk of mischaracterising the phenomena or properties we see," said Alexander. Additionally, the surprising discovery of the new CO2 band at Mars, never before observed in the laboratory, provides exciting insight for those studying how molecules interact both with one another and with light - and searching for the unique chemical fingerprints of these interactions in space.

"Together, these two studies take a significant step towards revealing the true characteristics of Mars: towards a new level of accuracy and understanding," said Alexander. As its name suggests, the TGO aims to characterise any trace gases in Mars' atmosphere that could arise from active geological or biological processes on the planet and identify their origin.

The ExoMars programme consists of two missions: TGO, which was launched in 2016 and will be joined by the Rosalind Franklin rover and the Kazachok landing platform, due to lift off in 2022. These will take instruments complementary to ACS to the Martian surface, examining the planet's atmosphere from a different perspective and share the core objective of the ExoMars programme: to search for signs of past or present life on the Red Planet. "These findings are the direct result of hugely successful and ongoing collaboration between European and Russian scientists as part of ExoMars," said ESA TGO Project Scientist Hakan Svedhem.

"They set new standards for future spectral observations and will help us to paint a more complete picture of Mars' atmospheric properties - including where and when there may be methane to be found, which remains a key question in Mars exploration," added Svedhem. "Additionally, these findings will prompt a thorough analysis of all the relevant data we've collected to date - and the prospect of new discovery in this way is, as always, very exciting. Each piece of information revealed by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter marks progress towards a more accurate understanding of Mars, and puts us one step closer to unravelling the planet's lingering mysteries," said Svedhem. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump not at risk of coronavirus after security adviser tests positive -White House

U.S. President Donald Trumps national security adviser Robert OBrien has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but there is no risk of exposure to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, the White House said in a statement.He has mild symp...

Citing his own weight battle, PM urges Britain to get fit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his struggle with his own weight on Monday to urge the British to get fitter and tackle widespread obesity that could heighten coronavirus risks. New government measures to help people shed weight include b...

Cat tests positive for coronavirus in England

A pet cat has tested positive in England for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the government said on Monday in the first confirmed case of an animal being infected with the virus in Britain. The British environment ministry said al...

Singapore's rulers must accept more robust political challenges - PM

Singapores ruling party must open up to much greater debate of its policies and future plans, its prime minister said on Monday, after an election in which the opposition made historic inroads into its unbroken grip on power. Lee Hsien Loon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020