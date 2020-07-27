Left Menu
Javadekar to release report of 4th All India Tiger Estimation-2018 on Tiger Day

The event will be held at National Media Centre, New Delhi and will be live-streamed at the following link https://youtu.be/526Dn0T9P3E  from 11 AM on 28th July.

Updated: 27-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:52 IST
Javadekar to release report of 4th All India Tiger Estimation-2018 on Tiger Day
The Heads of the Governments of Tiger Range countries at St. Petersburg, Russia, had resolved to double tiger numbers across their global range by 2022 by signing the St. Petersburg declaration on tiger conservation.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

On the eve of Global Tiger Day,2020, Union Environment Minister, Shri Prakash Javadekar will be releasing the detailed report of the fourth All India Tiger Estimation-2018.

The event will be held at National Media Centre, New Delhi and will be live-streamed at the following link https://youtu.be/526Dn0T9P3E from 11 AM on 28th July. The event is expected to be joined by around 500 participants from across the country.

The Heads of the Governments of Tiger Range countries at St. Petersburg, Russia, had resolved to double tiger numbers across their global range by 2022 by signing the St. Petersburg declaration on tiger conservation. During the said meeting it was also decided to celebrate July 29 as Global Tiger Day across the world, which is since, being celebrated to spread and generate awareness on tiger conservation.

It was during this day last year when the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi declared to the world India's fulfilment of its resolve to double tiger numbers, four years in advance to the target year of 2022 as decided during the St. Petersburg declaration on tiger conservation in Russia in 2010. India now has nearly 70% of the global tiger population.

The Environment Minister will also release a poster on Small Wild Cats of India. The event can be watched live at the following link https://youtu.be/526Dn0T9P3E.

(With Inputs from PIB)

