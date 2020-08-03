Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surprisingly young galaxy breaks low-oxygen record

Astronomers using two Maunakea Observatories, Subaru Telescope and W. M. Keck Observatory- combined with the power of machine learning, have discovered a nearby galaxy that has broken the record for having the lowest level of oxygen ever seen.

ANI | Hawaii | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:24 IST
Surprisingly young galaxy breaks low-oxygen record
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Astronomers using two Maunakea Observatories, Subaru Telescope and W. M. Keck Observatory- combined with the power of machine learning, have discovered a nearby galaxy that has broken the record for having the lowest level of oxygen ever seen. The researchers measured its oxygen abundance at only 1.6 per cent that of the Sun, suggesting the galaxy, named HSC J1631+4426, only recently started making stars.

The study will be published in The Astrophysical Journal. Young galaxies like HSC J1631+4426 are rare; most galaxies in the modern universe are already mature. Standard Cosmology predicts there may still be a few star-forming galaxies today, but they are difficult to detect.

"To find these very faint, rare galaxies, deep, wide-field imaging data taken with the Subaru Telescope was indispensable," said Takashi Kojima of the University of Tokyo Institute for Cosmic Ray Research and lead author of the study. However, the wide-field data detected 40 million objects. To comb through the vast amount of data and zero in on galaxies that are just beginning to form stars, the research team developed a new machine learning method. They 'taught' a computer to repeatedly learn the galaxy colours expected from theoretical models and select only galaxies in the early stage of galaxy formation.

The computer identified 27 candidates; the research team performed follow-up observations on four of them, using Keck Observatory's Deep Imaging and Multi-Object Spectrograph (DEIMOS) as well as Subaru Telescope's Faint Object Camera and Spectrograph (FOCAS) to determine the candidate galaxies' elemental abundance ratios, distances, and mass. The spectroscopic data revealed that one of them, HSC J1631+4426, is an extremely metal-poor galaxy with the lowest oxygen abundance ever reported. The researchers also determined its location to be relatively close - just 430 million light-years away in the constellation Hercules - and that the galaxy is tiny.

"What's surprising is the stellar mass of the HSC J1631+4426 galaxy is very small, 0.8 million solar masses, which is only about 1/100,000 of our Milky Way, and comparable to the mass of a star cluster in our galaxy," said co-author Masami Ouchi, a professor at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and the University of Tokyo. "Low-mass, young, metal-poor galaxies found near us are important because they resemble primordial galaxies, making HSC J1631+4426 one of the best local labs for studying in detail what the first galaxies were like in the early universe, shortly after the Big Bang," said John O'Meara, chief scientist at Keck Observatory.

The Big Bang created two main elements: hydrogen and helium. As such, the earliest galaxies are expected to have few 'metals' like oxygen (in astronomy, elements heavier than hydrogen and helium are called 'metals'). Oxygen-poor galaxies found today serve as analogs for galaxies born shortly after the Big Bang, thus helping astronomers better understand how galaxies formed and evolved in the early universe. The research team finds two interesting indications from the discovery of HSC J1631+4426. First, it provides evidence supporting the Standard Cosmology prediction that young, star-forming galaxies do in fact exist in the present universe.

Second, the study indicates this could be the latest epoch of the cosmic history where we may witness a newborn galaxy. The Standard Cosmology suggests the density of matter drops as the expansion of the universe accelerates. This would lead to a future universe where matter does not assemble by gravity, and new galaxies won't be born. Thus, HSC J1631+4426 may be the last generation galaxy of its kind in the long cosmic history. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Squash players resume training in Chennai, access to cricket facilities remains out of bounds

Indias top woman squash player Joshna Chinappa on Monday resumed training at the ISA courts here after facilities reopened after being closed for almost five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Training at the Indian Squash Academy ISA res...

COVID-19: Hyderabad international airport gets mass fever screening system

The Union health ministry has provided the Hyderabad international airport a mass fever screening system, funded by the UNICEF, to enhance the efficacy of the screening process amid the coronavirus pandemic, its operator GHIAL said on Monda...

Rituals begin in Ayodhya, stage set for Ram temple `bhoomi pujan'

Religious rituals got under way in Ayodhya on Monday, two days ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for a temple at a spot where devotees believe Lord Ram was born. Barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief ...

Don't worry, will soon get back after recovery, says COVID- positive Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery. The Manipal Hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020