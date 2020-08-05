Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists decode how virus-carrying droplets disperse as infected people breathe

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Edinburgh in the UK, the findings have important implications for understanding the spread of airborne diseases like COVID-19 since their dispersion tests revealed the absence of intermediate-sized droplets. "We wanted to develop a mathematical model of someone breathing that could be explored analytically to examine the dominant physics at play," said Cathal Cummins, a co-author of the study from the Heriot-Watt University in the UK.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:34 IST
Scientists decode how virus-carrying droplets disperse as infected people breathe

Scientists have developed a new framework to understand the dispersion of droplets of different sizes which are ejected as people breathe, findings that shed more light on the transmission pattern of diseases such as COVID-19. The study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, used mathematical formulae to determine the maximum range of small-, intermediate- and large-sized droplets. According to the researchers, including those from the University of Edinburgh in the UK, the findings have important implications for understanding the spread of airborne diseases like COVID-19 since their dispersion tests revealed the absence of intermediate-sized droplets.

"We wanted to develop a mathematical model of someone breathing that could be explored analytically to examine the dominant physics at play," said Cathal Cummins, a co-author of the study from the Heriot-Watt University in the UK. As people breathe, they emit droplets of various sizes that don't necessarily follow the airflow faithfully, the scientists said.

The current study, according to the researchers, provides a general framework to understand the droplet dispersion. They said the model provides formulas to predict when such droplets will have short ranges. "Our study shows there isn't a linear relation between droplet size and displacement -- with both small and large droplets travelling further than medium-sized ones," said Felicity Mehendale, a co-author of the study from the University of Edinburgh. "We can't afford to be complacent about small droplets," Mehendale said, adding that personal protective equipments (PPEs) used by healthcare workers and clinicians are effective barriers to large droplets, but may be less effective for small ones The scientists noted that they are currently working on plans to manufacture an aerosol extractor device to keep clinicians safe during a wide range of aerosol-generating procedures routinely performed in medicine and dentistry. They said one such extraction unit placed near the droplet sources can effectively trap droplets if their diameters fall below that of a human hair.

"This has important implications for the COVID-19 pandemic," Cummins said. "Larger droplets would be easily captured by PPE, such as masks and face shields. But smaller droplets may penetrate some forms of PPE, so an extractor could help reduce the weakness in our current defense against COVID-19 and future pandemics," he added.

According to Mehendale, a better understanding of the droplet behaviour will help inform the safety guidelines for aerosol-generating procedures, and is also relevant during the current and future pandemics, as well as for other infectious diseases. "This mathematical model may also serve as the basis of modelling the impact on droplet dispersion of ventilation systems existing within a range of clinical spaces," she added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

From Butt-Head to Stimpy, animated TV classics get a makeover

Beavis and his sidekick Butt-Head are all grown-up, while dim-witted feline Stimpy is getting new worlds to explore.Animated comedies for adults that were first aired in the 1990s are getting 21st century reboots as television companies see...

Scotland shuts pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen to stem COVID-19 outbreak

Scotland imposed new restrictions on the oil city of Aberdeen on Wednesday to tackle an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, closing pubs and restaurants and ordering visitors to stay away.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said an outbreak in the city ...

Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal

Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to buy chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc in a deal valuing the company at 18.5 billion that bets on a boom in online care and consultations spurred by the coronavirus crisis. Demand for the virtual healt...

Turkey considering quitting treaty on violence against women - ruling party

President Tayyip Erdogans AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020