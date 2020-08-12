Left Menu
Development News Edition

PAD patients with depression had worse recovery, women twice as likely to be depressed: Study

The patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and depressive symptoms experience worse recovery especially women, compared to counterparts without depressive symptoms, one year after receiving speciality care for PAD, according to new research.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:04 IST
PAD patients with depression had worse recovery, women twice as likely to be depressed: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and depressive symptoms experience worse recovery especially women, compared to counterparts without depressive symptoms, one year after receiving speciality care for PAD, according to new research. The research was published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access journal of the American Heart Association.

PAD is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries serving the legs, stomach, arms and head, and most commonly affects arteries in the legs. PAD is associated with a high risk of death and illness from cardiovascular diseases and is a significant global health problem that may cause excruciating pain while walking and may impact mobility, functioning, health status and quality of life. "This is the first study to document how depressive symptoms may complicate PAD recovery even among patients receiving speciality care," said senior study author Kim G. Smolderen, Ph.D., FAHA, a clinical health psychologist and co-director of the Vascular Medicine Outcomes Research Program in the internal medicine department at Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

For one year, researchers followed 1,243 patients treated at vascular speciality clinics in the U.S., the Netherlands and Australia who were being treated for new or recurrent symptoms of PAD. Patients included in the study (average age 67, 38% of women) were enrolled from the Patient-centered Outcomes Related to Treatment Practices in Peripheral Artery Disease Investigating Trajectories (PORTRAIT) Registry. The international registry addresses gaps in knowledge about the quality of care and health outcomes of patients with PAD, especially as seen from the patients' perspectives. Researchers assessed depressive symptoms at the beginning of the study using the standard 8-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-8). Patients rated statements about how often they:

-have "little interest or pleasure in doing things;"-feel "down, depressed or hopeless;"-have "trouble sleeping;"-feel "tired/no energy,"-have "poor appetite or overeat;"-feel "bad about yourself;" or-believe they are "moving or speaking so slowly that other people notice/or the opposite, being so fidgety or restless that they have to move around a lot more than usual." Disease-specific and general health status were measured at the beginning of the study and at three, six and 12 months later with standardized patient interviews.

The researchers then reconstructed the one-year health status trajectory by whether or not patients reported depressive symptoms when they were diagnosed with PAD. The analysis found: -Men and women with depressive symptoms had worse health status at each time point, compared to patients who did not report such symptoms.

-More women than men, had depressive symptoms, 21.1% vs. 12.9%, respectively. One in five women with a new diagnosis or worsening symptoms of PAD may have clinically relevant depressive symptoms one year after diagnosis, approximately two times higher than men. The women experienced worse health status outcomes that are partially explained by depressive symptoms."A major goal of PAD treatment is improving patients' health status and quality of life," said study first author Qurat-Ul-Ain Jelani, M.D., an interventional cardiologist in training at Yale University School of Medicine. "Not recognizing or treating depressive symptoms may stand in the way of realizing optimal recovery.

"As more value-based care options are designed for patients with PAD, integrating mental health screening and treatment pathways into chronic disease management may increase the opportunity for patients to receive more holistic care, thus improving outcomes. A multidisciplinary approach that includes mental health supports for patients with PAD would be beneficial." Because the study was focused on patients treated at vascular speciality clinics, the findings may not be representative of the general PAD population who may not have access to speciality care. Researchers also acknowledged that the emphasis on depressive symptoms excludes many mental health concerns, such as anxiety or stress, and also excludes unmeasured clinical factors that could contribute to depressive symptoms.

"PAD is more than treating the legs and the corresponding pain," Smolderen said. "We need awareness for the patient as a whole in order to provide patient-centric care." (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Thorough investigation pivotal in delivering justice: Amit Shah

A thorough investigation by police officers plays a crucial role in delivering justice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. Congratulating the awardees of the Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation, Shah s...

'Youth should feel free to be themselves': Manushi Chhillar on International Youth Day

On International Youth Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Wednesday advised the youth of the country to be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of technology. We, the youth of our country, are riding on the techn...

Delhi police ASI dies, constable injured as roof of building collapses

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died and his colleague was injured when the roof of a building in north Delhi where they gone as part of a tenant verification drive collapsed, officials said on Wednesday. Ahead of th...

Chinese city donates 40,000 masks to Annapolis

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Marylands capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic. The donations from Changsha, China, were first offered to Annapolis city officials in April, when the need ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020