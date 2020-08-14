Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monday storm impacted an estimated 37.7 mln acres of Midwest farmland

The state agriculture department on Tuesday estimated a total of 10 million acres may have been impacted. The storm affected 58,000 holders of crop-insurance policies with a liability of around $6 billion in Iowa, including $1.86 billion for soybeans, the Iowa Soybean Association said, citing data from the USDA's Risk Management Agency.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:38 IST
Monday storm impacted an estimated 37.7 mln acres of Midwest farmland

A storm packing hurricane-force winds on Monday impacted 37.7 million acres of farmland across the Midwest, including 14 million in Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The toll from the derecho storm has worsened as farmers and grain handlers have spent the week assessing flattened corn fields and crumpled steel storage bins. The USDA said the storm affected 8.18 million acres of corn and 5.64 million acres of soybeans in Iowa, according to the Iowa Soybean Association. The state agriculture department on Tuesday estimated a total of 10 million acres may have been impacted.

The storm affected 58,000 holders of crop-insurance policies with a liability of around $6 billion in Iowa, including $1.86 billion for soybeans, the Iowa Soybean Association said, citing data from the USDA's Risk Management Agency. The Risk Management Agency released the estimates to farm and commodity groups on Friday, Iowa Soybean Association spokesman Aaron Putze told Reuters. He said the information was intended to encourage farmers to assess their losses and file claims for crop insurance.

"We knew it was big, but it's bigger than we even anticipated it would be in terms of the acres it affected," Putze said. Risk Management Agency representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The agency has urged farmers to expedite the filing of loss claims, according to Iowa Soybean Association. Claims are supposed to be filed within 72 hours of identifying losses, but allowances will be made for those suffering from disruptions in telephone and communications services, the farm group said. "USDA is standing by to help impacted producers and strongly encourage farmers and livestock producers who experienced losses or damage to contact their local USDA Service Center," said Dirk Fillpot, a USDA spokesman.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

EOW arrests owner of pvt company for duping investors for Rs 5 crores in Delhi

Economic Offences Wing EOW of Delhi Police has arrested the owner of a private company for duping people for Rs 5 crores. The arrested person is Vijay Gupta aged 67 years is the owner of Ms Green bay Infrastructure Private Limited and resid...

Belarus president's long rule is crumbling, protest leader says

The last of three opposition leaders still in Belarus after trying to unseat Alexander Lukashenko in a disputed election called on the West not to recognise him as president and said his 26-year rule was crumbling.Maria Kolesnikova, who all...

Putin proposes world powers summit to avoid U.N. 'confrontation' over Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a video summit with the United States, Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran in a bid to avoid confrontation and escalation at the United Nations, where Washington is trying to extend a...

"GOI scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh", says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Central government stating that it is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said in a tweet earlier today, GOI is scared to face ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020