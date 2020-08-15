Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained

"Frankly, we don't know for sure how soon Betelgeuse will go supernova," astrophysicist Andrea Dupree, director of the Solar Stellar Planetary Sciences Division at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and leader of the research published this week in the Astrophysical Journal, said on Friday. "It is likely not in our lifetimes.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 01:26 IST
Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Astronomers have determined the cause of the dramatic dimming observed last year and earlier this year of one of the brightest stars in the night sky, a colossus called Betelgeuse that appears to be on its way toward a violent death.

Based on Hubble Space Telescope observations, scientists said they believe Betelgeuse ejected a huge hot, dense cloud of material into space that cooled to form dust, shielding the star's light and making it appear dimmer from the perspective of viewers on Earth. Betelgeuse is classified as a red supergiant, the largest type of star. It is more than 10 times the mass of our sun. If it resided at the center of our solar system, its surface would extend to the planet Jupiter.

Scientists suspect Betelgeuse - pronounced "beetle juice" - is nearing the end of its life cycle when it will use up its nuclear fuel and explode, relatively soon in cosmic terms, in an event known as a supernova. "Frankly, we don't know for sure how soon Betelgeuse will go supernova," astrophysicist Andrea Dupree, director of the Solar Stellar Planetary Sciences Division at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and leader of the research published this week in the Astrophysical Journal, said on Friday.

"It is likely not in our lifetimes. But, we do not know how a star behaves the week before, the night before it explodes," Dupree added. In a supernova, huge stars like Betelgeuse expel large amounts of heavy elements, including carbon, oxygen, calcium, and iron, into space that become building blocks of new generations of stars.

Betelgeuse is located relatively near our solar system, about 725 light-years away. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km). Its dimming began last October and by mid-February had lost more than two-thirds of its brilliance. It returned to its usual brilliance by April but may be dimming again, which researchers are working to confirm.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

ICPA requests AI Chairman for intervention on 'illegal pilots termination'

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association ICPA on Friday requested the Chairman of Air India AI for his intervention against illegal pilots termination after the request for withdrawal of resignation of 48 pilots was not accepted by the pers...

UAE's Israel deal met with Arab dismay but quiet welcome in Gulf

From cries of betrayal to fears about falling dominoes, the deal making the United Arab Emirates the third Arab state to forge ties with Israel stirred anger and dismay around the Middle East, but a cautious welcome from the UAEs Gulf allie...

Johnson, streaking Raptors jolt Nuggets

Stanley Johnson scored a season-best 23 points to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 117-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday afternoon near Orlando in the final regular-season game for each team. Several regulars either did not play or had...

U.S. judge dismisses NRA lawsuit challenging gun shop closures in New York state

A federal judge on Friday dismissed the National Rifle Associations lawsuit challenging New Yorks decision to close gun stores in the state in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.The decision came eight days after New York Attorney...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020