Magnitude 3.5 earthquake in Gujarat's Saurashtra region
Another 1.7 magnitude quake was felt near Upleta in Rajkot district at 5.10 pm, the ISR said. No damage to property or casualty was reported, local officials said.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Saturday evening with its epicentre near Lalpur in Jamnagar district, officials said. The tremors struck at 5.07 pm with the epicentre 29 km East-North East from Lalpur and depth of 4.3 km, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
Before that, two lesser-intensity quakes of 2.8 and 1.7 magnitudes were recorded at 2.28 pm and 5.04 pm, respectively, with epicentres near Lalpur, it said. Another 1.7 magnitude quake was felt near Upleta in Rajkot district at 5.10 pm, the ISR said.
No damage to property or casualty was reported, local officials said...
