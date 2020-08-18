Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protein produced by nervous system may help treatments for inflammatory diseases: Study

A team of researchers may have found the key to treating inflammatory diseases like asthma, allergies, chronic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:30 IST
Protein produced by nervous system may help treatments for inflammatory diseases: Study
Microscopic view of a nerve.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers may have found the key to treating inflammatory diseases like asthma, allergies, chronic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In a study published in the journal Nature Immunology, researchers from the Rutgers University discovered that neuromedin B (NMB), a protein produced by the nervous system, was responsible for preventing overactive immune responses and damaging inflammation.

An immune response refers to the body's ability to recognize and defend itself against harmful substances. Although beneficial to help clear infections, an immune response can also promote damaging inflammation if not properly restricted. The researchers found that the NMB protein can stop the type of inflammation that occurs in diseases like asthma, allergies, chronic fibrosis, and COPD.

"For many years, the mechanism through which the body shuts down an inflammatory response to heal itself after worm infections remained poorly understood," said Mark C. Siracusa, lead author and an assistant professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. "Our study provided that understanding and a hope for possible treatments using NMB, which has great potential to treat inflammatory diseases like asthma, allergies, and COPD." COPD is the third most common cause of death among inflammatory diseases and allergies the sixth in the United States.

"Scientists previously thought the immune system was capable of regulating itself in order to resolve inflammation to prevent tissue damage. However, emerging work is beginning to reveal that complex interactions between the immune system and the nervous system serve to restrict inflammation and promote health," said Siracusa. A patent cooperation treaty (PCT) patent application was filed by the Rutgers Office of Research Commercialisation. The next steps for researchers include developing drugs using the protein to treat diseases like asthma, COPD, and allergies.(ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign Secretary on 2-day visit to Bangladesh to boost bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh beginning from August 18, where he will discuss and strengthen bilateral cooperation on matters of mutual interests. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of I...

From Africa to America, businesses and insurers face survival showdowns

Many insurers reject companies COVID-19 claims Under pressure, some offer cash, settlements Some businesses say offers fall short, go to court Other companies still left with nothingBy Emma Rumney and Noor Zainab Hussain PILANESBERG NATI...

Amid COVID-19, India records 2721 swine flu cases till July this year

By Priyanka Sharma Even as the country has been hit by COVID-19 pandemic, India has reported about 2,721 cases of deadly swine flu virus with 44 deaths this year.According to the official data of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC...

Merkel: Belarusian govt must avoid violence and start national dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Tuesday about the situation in Belarus and made clear that the Belarusian government must avoid using force against peaceful protesters, her spokesman sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020