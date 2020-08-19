Left Menu
Development News Edition

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:10 IST
Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday
Gustav Kirchhoff’s mathematical teaching influenced Julius Lothar Meyer a lot. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Julius Lothar Meyer!!!

Google today celebrates the 190th birthday of Julius Lothar Meyer with a beautiful doodle. He was one of the pioneers in developing the first periodic table of chemical elements. He was a German chemist, professor and also an author.

Both Julius Lothar Meyer and Dmitri Ivanovich Mendeleev worked with Robert Bunsen. He never used his first given name, and was known throughout his life simply as Lothar Meyer.

Julius Lothar Meyer was born into a medical family in Germany's Varel on August 19, 1830. He was the son of Friedrich August Meyer, a physician, and Anna Biermann. After attending the Altes Gymnasium in Oldenburg, he studied medicine at the University of Zurich in 1851. Two years later, he studied at the University of Würzburg, where he studied pathology, as a student of Rudolf Virchow. He earned his doctorate in 1858 and began his career as a science teacher the very next year.

Gustav Kirchhoff's mathematical teaching influenced Julius Lothar Meyer a lot. He took up the study of mathematical physics at the University of Königsberg under Franz Ernst Neumann, and in 1859, after having received his habilitation (certification for university teaching), he became Privatdozent in physics and chemistry at the University of Breslau. He accepted a post at the Eberswalde Forestry Academy at Neustadt-Eberswalde in 1866. But in 1888, he was appointed to a professorship at the Karlsruhe Polytechnic.

Many may not know that Julius Lothar Meyer was the first to suggest that the six carbon atoms in the benzene ring were interconnected by single bonds only, the fourth valence of each carbon atom being directed toward the interior of the ring. His claim was earlier proposed by August Kekulé.

Lothar Meyer designed a more comprehensive table in 1868, but before he could publish, Dmitri Ivanovich Mendeleev released his own paper that placed all the known elements in one table and cemented his place in science history. 1869, he published a paper that included a revised version of his 1864 table that now included virtually all of the known elements, which was similar to the table published by Mendeleev. He had developed his fuller periodic table independently, but he acknowledged Mendeleev's priority.

Both Lothar Meyer and Mendeleev received the Davy Medal from the Royal Society in recognition of their work on the Periodic Law. In 1876, Meyer became Professor of Chemistry at the University of Tübingen. He died at the age of 65 on April 11, 1895. Google today pays tribute to the great German chemist for becoming one of the pioneers in developing the first periodic table of chemical elements.

Also Read: Mekatilili Wa Menza: Google doodle on legendary Kenyan activist against British rule

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish inaugurates Bihar Agriculture University's new buildings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the main administrative and other new buildings of Bihar Agriculture University at Sabour in Bhagalpur district. At a function held through video-conference, Kumar inaugurated three l...

Patnaik stresses location-specific strategy to contain spread of COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to adopt a location- specific strategy to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada, as these districts are emerging as COVID-1...

Patriots to start season without fans at home

The New England Patriots will play at least their first two home games in an empty Gillette Stadium. The Patriots made the announcement Tuesday after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.The state order affects at le...

Trinidad and Tobago opposition concedes defeat in elections

Trinidad and Tobagos opposition United National Congress UNC on Tuesday conceded defeat in last weeks parliamentary elections after a partial recount, clearing the way for the swearing-in on Wednesday of the new government. Prime Minister K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020