CeNSE working on wearable sensors that can be tattooed on body to get info on vital parameters

The Centre for Nanoscience and Engineering (CeNSE) at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is currently working on wearable sensors that can be tattooed on the body to get information on vital parameters, a statement said on Thursday. In his recent work published in the journal 'ACS Sensors', Saurabh Kumar from the CeNSE and his group has fabricated a skin conformal tattoo sensor about 20 micrometre thick. “The sensor promises inconspicuous and continuous monitoring of vital health parameters of an individual, like pulse rate, respiration rate, and surface electromyography," the statement said.

“The sensor serves as a single conduit for sensing respiration rate and pulse, dispensing with the need of mounting multiple sensors. It's remarkably high sensitivity with a gauge factor (GF) has been ascribed to the development of nano-cracks and their propagation through the film upon application of strain,” it added. The fast response and highly repeatable sensor follows easy fabrication steps and can be patterned into any shape and size using a laser. The skin conformal sensor has the ability to perform non-invasive and continuous monitoring of vital health parameters. Further, it has the potential to replace rigid and bulky health monitoring devices.

These sensors do not interfere with the daily activities of the user, thus enabling continuous monitoring of vital signs like pulse rate, respiration rate, UV rays exposure, skin hydration level, glucose monitoring, it added.