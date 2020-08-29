Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increase in medication for diabetes may reduce risk of heart attacks, suggests study

An increase in the use of preventive medication for diabetes may reduce the risk of heart attacks in patients. This is the finding of a research study presented today at the ESC Congress 2020.

ANI | Sophia Antipolis | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:53 IST
Increase in medication for diabetes may reduce risk of heart attacks, suggests study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An increase in the use of preventive medication for diabetes may reduce the risk of heart attacks in patients. This is the finding of a research study presented today at the ESC Congress 2020. "Our results suggest that when patients are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, starting medications to prevent cardiovascular disease has a substantial impact on the risk of heart attacks and premature death," said principal investigator Dr Christine Gyldenkerne of Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark.

People with type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or die from heart disease compared to people without diabetes. Management of patients with type 2 diabetes has changed considerably over the last two decades, with an increased focus on the prevention of cardiovascular disease. This was the first study to examine how these changes may have affected the risk of heart attacks and premature death in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes and no previous cardiovascular disease.

The researchers identified all patients in Denmark initiating therapy for type 2 diabetes from 1996 to 2011-- a total of 211,278 patients. Each patient with diabetes was matched on age and sex with five people without diabetes from the general population. Those with previous cardiovascular disease were excluded. All participants were followed for seven years. Using data from national health registries, the researchers recorded heart attacks and death during follow-up. They also noted the use of medications to prevent cardiovascular disease at the time of diabetes diagnosis.

The researchers found that patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes and no previous cardiovascular disease experienced major reductions in the risk of heart attack and death. From 1996 to 2011, the relative risk was reduced by 61% for heart attack and by 41% for death. During the same period, the absolute risks of heart attack and death reduced by 4% and 12%, respectively. When comparing patients with diabetes to the general population, the initially large differences in risk narrowed over time. By the end of the study, the risk of heart attack among patients with diabetes was only marginally-- 0.6%-- higher than in the general population.

In those with diabetes, use of cholesterol-lowering medications increased more than 10-fold, aspirin increased by 50%, and blood pressure-lowering medications increased up to four times during the study period. Dr Gyldenkerne said: "The risk of heart attack and premature death among patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes and no previous cardiovascular disease was approximately halved from 1996 to 2011. In the same period, the difference in risk of heart attack and death for patients with diabetes, as compared to the general population, was narrowed substantially."

She noted that this was an observational study and causation cannot be assumed. Dr Gyldenkerne said: "In addition to the use of preventive medications, other factors may have influenced the likelihood of heart attack and premature death. For example, stricter control of diabetes and lifestyle changes such as smoking cessation, physical activity, and healthier food may have contributed to the improved prognosis." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sports apparel major Puma releases rare Dhyan Chand photos

Sports apparel major Puma on Saturday released some rare photographs of Major Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Olympics to commemorate his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Sports DayThe countrys leading sports personali...

ED freezes 4 bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 cr after raids on firms running Chinese betting apps

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after it raided multiple premises of companies involved in running online Chinese betting apps, according to an official statement. It said the searche...

Pradhan, Nishank lay foundation stones of new facilities at Odisha university

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday laid down the foundation for new projects at Central University of Odisha CUO in Koraput town of the state, an official statement sai...

Anupam Kher congratulates players on National Sports Day

Sending out a message of appreciation to all the sportspersons, actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a childhood memory associated with National Sports Day and extended his greetings to mark the occasion. Aaj nationalsportsday hain.un sabhe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020