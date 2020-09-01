Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brain protein linked to seizures, abnormal social behaviours, finds study

A team led by a biomedical scientist at the University of California, Riverside has found a new mechanism responsible for the abnormal development of neuronal connections in the mouse brain that leads to seizures and abnormal social behaviours.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:50 IST
Brain protein linked to seizures, abnormal social behaviours, finds study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A team led by a biomedical scientist at the University of California, Riverside has found a new mechanism responsible for the abnormal development of neuronal connections in the mouse brain that leads to seizures and abnormal social behaviours. The study was published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

The researchers focused on the area of the brain called hippocampus, which plays an important role in learning and social interactions; and synapses, which are specialized contacts between neurons. Each neuron in the brain receives numerous excitatory and inhibitory synaptic inputs. The balance between excitation and inhibition in neuronal circuits, known as E/I balance and thought to be essential for circuit function and stability and important for information processing in the central nervous system, can play a role in causing many neurological disorders, including epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder, and schizophrenia.

The researchers also focused on a protein called ephrin-B1, which spans the membrane surrounding the cell and plays a role in maintaining the nervous system. The goal of their study was to determine if the deletion or over-production of ephrin-B1 in astrocytes -- glial cells in the brain that regulate synaptic connections between neurons -- affects synapse formation and maturation in the developing hippocampus and alters the E/I balance, leading to behavioural deficits. "We found the changes in the E/I balance are regulated by astrocytes in the developing brain through the ephrin protein," said Iryna Ethell, a professor of biomedical sciences in the UCR School of Medicine who led the mouse study. "Further, astrocytic ephrin-B1 is linked to the development of inhibitory networks in the hippocampus during a critical developmental period, which is a new and unexpected discovery. Specifically, we show the loss of astrocytic ephrin-B1 tilts the E/I balance in favour of excitation by reducing inhibition, which then hyperactivates the neuronal circuits. This hyperactivity manifests as reduced sociability in the mice and suggests they can serve as a new model to study autism spectrum disorder."

The findings of the study can further scientists' understanding of the mechanisms that lead to neurodevelopmental disorders, allowing researchers to discover novel interventions for treating these disorders by targeting astrocytes during a specific developmental period. Ethell explained that astrocyte dysfunctions are also linked to synapse pathologies associated with neurodevelopmental disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease where early dysfunction in synaptic connections can also lead to neuron loss.

"How exactly astrocytes use the ephrin protein to control the development of neuronal networks remains to be explored in future studies," she said. "Our findings open a new inquiry into future clinical applications as impaired inhibition has been linked to several developmental disorders, including autism and epilepsy." The report is first to establish a link between astrocytes and the development of E/I balance in the mouse hippocampus during early postnatal development.

"We provide new evidence that different ephrin-B1 levels in astrocytes influence both excitatory and inhibitory synapses during development and contribute to the formation of neuronal networks in the brain and associated behaviours," Ethell said. She explained that synapses are building blocks of neural networks and function as fundamental information-processing units in the brain. Excitatory synapses are cell-cell connections that facilitate the neuronal activity, she said, whereas inhibitory connections negatively regulate brain activity to coordinate brain responses, their timing, and specificity.

"Hyperactivity of neuronal networks resulting from the loss or impaired function of inhibitory synapses can lead to neural dysfunctions and seizures," she added. "Like a car without brakes, the brain without inhibitory neurons cannot function properly and becomes overactive, resulting in loss of body control." Ethell acknowledged further investigation is needed to determine how exactly ephrin signaling in astrocytes alters inhibitory synapses, and specifically how astrocytes may contribute to these mechanisms.

"Given the widespread and growing research interest in the astrocyte-mediated mechanisms that regulate E/I balance in neurodevelopmental disorders, our findings establish a foundation for future studies of astrocytes in clinically relevant conditions," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sanofi says Kevzara drug fails as possible COVID-19 treatment

The rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara has failed as a COVID-19 treatment, French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday following a similar flop of a Roche product. Sanofi said Kevzara - which it produces with partner Regeneron - had failed as a ...

Labour Day weekend key for US virus fight, says Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US governments top infectious disease expert, has said that the Labour Day weekend will be key in determining whether the US gets a running start containing the coronavirus this fall. Fauci on Monday said he has a gre...

West Bengal: Rainwater enters houses in Siliguri, leaves streets inundated

Rain water entered residential areas in West Bengals Siliguri on Tuesday night, following heavy rainfall in the region. The roads were flooded with knee-deep water causing problems for commuters who were trying to reach their respective wor...

Singapore's Keppel, TVS Group realty arm to develop project in Chennai

Singapores Keppel Land has entered into a joint venture agreement with TVS Groups realty arm to develop a freehold condominium project in Chennai. The company has partnered with Emerald Haven Realty, a TVS Group company, to pick up 49 per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020