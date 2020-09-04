Left Menu
Telangana: ACB files case against 9 accused for swindling Rs 6.5 crore govt money

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against nine persons, including three government officials, in connection with a case connected to misappropriating approximately Rs 6.5 crore government money in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-09-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 05:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against nine persons, including three government officials, in connection with a case connected to misappropriating approximately Rs 6.5 crore government money in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS). The ACB registered a case on Thursday against Dr Devika Rani, former director, IMS, Dr Kalakuntla Padma and Dr Kurapati Vasantha Indira, former Assistant. director, IMS, among others under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

The case has been registered on the allegations of corruption, influencing public servants by corrupt/illegal means, falsifying records, conspiracy, and collusion with other accused for pecuniary advantage for themselves and others and causing huge loss to the government exchequer. One K Srihari Babu, has been accused of floating shell companies, indulging in circular trading and playing a key role in all transactions.

According to the ACB, in one such case, a product named Hemocue HB Cuvettes manufactured by M/S Hemocue was supplied to distributors at the rate of Rs 3,300 per unit. The distributors of Hemocue used to supply the same items at the rate of Rs 4,800 per unit. However, M/S Legend Enterprises supplied the above items to Director, IMS at the rate of Rs 16,500/-per unit and thus charged an excess price of approximately Rs 11,700 per unit. M/S Omni health care was appointed as a distributor by M/S Hemocue AB Sweden but the HB Cuvettes were shown to be supplied from M/S Omni Health care to M/S Omni Enterprises through M/S Omni Medi without actual supply of kits.

The accused, Srihari Babu, had utilized both his proprietary firms M/S Omni Medi and M/S Omni Enterprises besides his wife's firm M/S Omni Health care, and also his shell firm M/S Legend Enterprises to increase the value of the HB cuvettes and charged an excess amount of Rs 6,48,99,900. Out of those 5547 units of HB cuvettes, 567 units worth Rs 93,55,500 were misappropriated by JD, IMS, Hyderabad.

Earlier on September 1, ACB had seized over Rs 4 crore of unaccounted money allegedly of former director, IMS and pharmacist, ESI invested with a real estate company for the purchase of commercial and residential space in Cyberabad. The sum of Rs 3,75,30,000 invested by Devika Rani, former director, IMS and Rs 72 lakh by Naga Lakshmi, the pharmacist was seized by the ACB on September 1.

To unearth more facts related to the issue, searches are being conducted by 12 ACB teams at the offices and residences of all accused officers and others. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

