Left Menu
Development News Edition

PWD, traffic police to take steps to prevent road accidents in city

The Delhi government has asked the PWD and traffic police to conduct joint inspections to gauge the need for new signage and other measures to prevent road accidents in the city. In 2017, a study on 14 major stretches had found that faulty signage may actually be behind traffic violations and the resulting accidents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:42 IST

The Delhi government has asked the PWD and traffic police to conduct joint inspections to gauge the need for new signage and other measures to prevent road accidents in the city. The government's home department has directed the public works department and the traffic police to submit a consolidated report within a month.

According to an order issued last week, PWD's superintendent engineers and traffic police officers will conduct such inspections in their respective jurisdictions in a coordinated manner. During the inspection, officials will identify such road stretches where signage are required to be installed so that motorists get proper guidance, an official said.

The official said that steps would also be taken to identify faulty signage so that they do not lead to road accidents. In 2017, a study on 14 major stretches had found that faulty signage may actually be behind traffic violations and the resulting accidents. Nearly 70 per cent of such signs are wrongly designed and placed, it had also found.

In the national capital, the Delhi PWD, which maintains around 1,260-km roads, is responsible for roads over 60-metre in width while roads less than 60-metre wide broadly fall under the jurisdictions of civic bodies..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Prague, Taipei deepen ties as controversial Czech visit ends

The mayors of Prague and Taipei announced new areas of cooperation for the two sister cities, including orchestra tours, on Friday as a Czech delegation concluded a weeklong visit to Taiwan that was bitterly criticised by China. Taipei also...

Man rides 1,200km on scooter to take wife to exam centre in MP

Rains and potholed roads were no deterrence for a Jharkhand man who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter, with his pregnant wife sitting pillion, so that she could appear for an exam for aspiring teachers here in Madhya Pradesh. The tribal coup...

Had to come back for family: Raina on leaving CSK camp

By Nitin Srivastava Former India and Chennai Super Kings CSK batsman Suresh Raina admitted that the decision to leave the CSK camp was not an easy step to take, but the player had to do so because of family reasons.Last week, Raina pulled o...

Muslims being targeted in UP, framed in false cases: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that besides Brahmins and Dalits, Muslims are being targeted under the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh. She also flayed incidents of vandalising idols of B R Ambedkar in the state and asked t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020