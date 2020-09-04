Purported Maoist posters found in West Bengal's Jhargram

A few purported Maoist posters were found in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday, police said. The posters, found in the Hadra Mor area in Belpahari, threatened a contractor to stop the construction of a road, they said.

Ahead of the Independence Day, a few Maoist posters were also found in the Bhulobheda area of the district, asking people to boycott the celebrations, police said. "We have found a few posters in the Belpahari area.

Police are investigating the matter to find out those behind these posters," Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Bharat Rathor said. Police said they have also detected the movement of some "outsiders" in the Dhangikusum area recently. Besides, in the Ponchapani area, shots were fired outside the house of a person who received a purported threat letter from the Maoists.

The series of events have triggered panic among the people of the area, once a hotbed of Left-wing extremism. However, local TMC leaders said that they think these incidents are part of a conspiracy.