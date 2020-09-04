Left Menu
Development News Edition

Purported Maoist posters found in West Bengal's Jhargram

"We have found a few posters in the Belpahari area. Police are investigating the matter to find out those behind these posters," Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Bharat Rathor said.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:48 IST
Purported Maoist posters found in West Bengal's Jhargram
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A few purported Maoist posters were found in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday, police said. The posters, found in the Hadra Mor area in Belpahari, threatened a contractor to stop the construction of a road, they said.

Ahead of the Independence Day, a few Maoist posters were also found in the Bhulobheda area of the district, asking people to boycott the celebrations, police said. "We have found a few posters in the Belpahari area.

Police are investigating the matter to find out those behind these posters," Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Bharat Rathor said. Police said they have also detected the movement of some "outsiders" in the Dhangikusum area recently. Besides, in the Ponchapani area, shots were fired outside the house of a person who received a purported threat letter from the Maoists.

The series of events have triggered panic among the people of the area, once a hotbed of Left-wing extremism. However, local TMC leaders said that they think these incidents are part of a conspiracy.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

13 deaths, 1,570 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 87,797

Thirteen more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 1,570 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the infection numbers to 87,797 in the state, according to a health bulletin. So far, 1,108 people have died from the infection in Ra...

DK Shivakumar again admitted to hospital due to fever

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar who was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19, was again admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after he experienced fever.I have been admitted to a ...

Manipur reports 90 news cases of COVID-19

Manipur reported 90 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 6,699, State Health Department said on Friday. The total count of cases includes 35 deaths, 4,899 recoveries and 1,765 active cases.With 83,341 new coronavirus cases,...

Under 'Operation Khushi', Ghaziabad police trace 3 teen girls, 2 boys

Ghaziabad police have launched a special Operation Khushi on September 1 in which they would trace missing or abducted children and reunite them with their families, a senior official said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020