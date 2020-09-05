Rains lash Delhi

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday evening, officials said

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 1.8 mm rainfall. Lodhi Road observed 2.4 mm rainfall, Ridge 1.2 mm, Palam and Aaya Nagar recorded no rainfall, a senior MeT official said

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.