Odd News Roundup: Experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephant; Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit business

Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with assessing whether Kaavan can be moved from poor conditions in a zoo in Pakistan's capital to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

06-09-2020
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephant

The trick to calming an unhappy elephant? Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with assessing whether Kaavan can be moved from poor conditions in a zoo in Pakistan's capital to a sanctuary in Cambodia. Amir Khalil, a vet who has worked in war zones to rescue animals, is now in Islamabad with welfare organization Four Paws to determine whether Kaavan is safe to travel after a Pakistan court ruled in May that all animals at Islamabad's zoo must be set free or transferred to a better environment.

Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit business

A sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers. The service dubbed "Delivery Macho", was established by 41-year-old Imazushi chef Masanori Sugiura who is also a competitive bodybuilder.

