Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report

Apart from 17 districts which received normal rainfall, nine received excess rainfall (20 per cent to 59 per cent of the average), six are under deficit rainfall category (-20 per cent to -59 per cent of the average) and one falls under abnormal rainfall (60 per cent or more) category, according to the report. Jaislmer district in Western Rajasthan, which is mainly a desert area, received the highest rainfall of this season, whereas Ganganagar, which shares border with Jaisalmer, recorded the lowest rainfall this year with 31 per cent deficit, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 14:27 IST
Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, according to a report of the state water resources department. The state recorded 474.37 mm rains from June 1 to September 5, which is 2.3 per cent more than the average rainfall of 463.67 mm, the report said.

Last year, during this period, the rainfall in the state was 6.94 per cent more than the average. Apart from 17 districts which received normal rainfall, nine received excess rainfall (20 per cent to 59 per cent of the average), six are under deficit rainfall category (-20 per cent to -59 per cent of the average) and one falls under abnormal rainfall (60 per cent or more) category, according to the report.

Jaislmer district in Western Rajasthan, which is mainly a desert area, received the highest rainfall of this season, whereas Ganganagar, which shares border with Jaisalmer, recorded the lowest rainfall this year with 31 per cent deficit, it said. With 272.83 mm, which is 87.9 per cent more than the average rainfall, Jaisalmer is the only district where abnormal rains occurred this year, the report said. Few areas of the district, including Ramgarh, are facing flood like situation for the last two days due and several people have been shifted to safer places. Barring Jodhpur division, which received excess rainfall, rest six divisions of Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur and Bharatpur recorded normal rainfall, the report said. The district which recorded excess rainfall are Banswara, Barmer, Churu, Dungarpur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Rajsamand and Udaipur, it said. Alwar, Bundi, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Kota and Tonk have received deficit rains, according to the report. Ajmer, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Pali, Pratapgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar and Sirohi are under the normal rainfall category, it said. There was no district with scanty rainfall (-60 per cent or less rainfall) this year.

The report also said 119 out of the total 742 dams are completely filled, 390 are partially filled and 233 are still empty..

