Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major funding boost announced for Predator Free Wellington

“This $7.6 million investment, as part of the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme, is expected to create 42 new jobs and will enable native plants and wildlife to thrive in Wellington,” said Eugenie Sage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-09-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 07:54 IST
Major funding boost announced for Predator Free Wellington
“Wellingtonians have shown strong support for the Predator Free Wellington project, with 92% of surveyed residents saying they are behind the effort, 70% of them already involved in backyard trapping,” said Eugenie Sage. Image Credit: Twitter(@docgovtnz)

Predator Free Wellington is expected to be achieved much more quickly, thanks to a major funding boost announced today by Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage.

"This $7.6 million investment, as part of the Government's Jobs for Nature programme, is expected to create 42 new jobs and will enable native plants and wildlife to thrive in Wellington," said Eugenie Sage.

Government company, Predator Free 2050 Limited will provide an extra $7.6 million to Predator Free Wellington. This matches similar investment over the next five years by Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and the NEXT Foundation.

"This investment will supercharge the incredible amount of work by volunteer groups who have been out in force around the city encouraging backyard trapping and returning birdsong to the city," said Eugenie Sage.

"This is great news for a nature-loving city, enjoying the bounce-back of native species such as kākā and kākariki, tūī and tieke, some spilling out from Zealandia Sanctuary.

"The project will repeat the methods used on Miramar Peninsula over the past year to remove rats, stoats and weasels. The next stage of control will be done across 19 suburbs - from Kilbirnie around to Island Bay and through to the CBD, home to approximately 60,000 people.

"Wellingtonians have shown strong support for the Predator Free Wellington project, with 92% of surveyed residents saying they are behind the effort, 70% of them already involved in backyard trapping," said Eugenie Sage.

The new investment enables traps and bait stations to be established on a comprehensive grid pattern to maximise the likelihood that every target pest in the area will encounter them.

Teams of community liaison and field staff will be recruited, trained and managed as part of the project, helping create jobs to off-set jobs lost through the COVID-19 economic slow-down.

Over five years additional phases of control work will be done from Wellington Port via Zealandia to Te Kopahou, from Kaiwharawhara to Makara, then north to the city boundary at Porirua.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China's August yuan-denominated exports rise 11.6% y/y, imports down 0.5% y/y

Chinas yuan-denominated exports in August rose 11.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, while imports decreased 0.5 on year.Chinas trade balance last month was 416.59 billion yuan 61.00 billion.China is due to report dollar-...

Depression forms in Atlantic; Julio weakens west of Mexico

A tropical depression formed in the central portion of the Atlantic Ocean, and forecasters expect it to form into a tropical storm on Monday. Tropical depression 17 was located about 1,425 miles 2,290 kilometres east of the Northern Leeward...

Stars edge Golden Knights in Western finals opener

Anton Khudobin had 25 saves in registering his first career postseason shutout and leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Western Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs Sund...

Nitishwar Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary to J-K LG

IAS Nitishwar Kumar has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the proposal of DoPT Department of Personnel Training for inter-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020