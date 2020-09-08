Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) said in a statement. Govind Swarup passed away on Monday 9 pm at a private hospital following illness," the NCRA said. Born in 1929, Swarup was one of the pioneers of radio astronomy in India, it said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-09-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 00:03 IST
Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@govind_swarup)

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) said in a statement. He was 91.

Swarup, the doyen of Indian radio astronomy, was the founding director of the NCRA, which is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). "National Centre for Rdio Astronomy (NCRA) with a very heavy heart, announces that our renowned scientist, great radio astronomer Prof. Govind Swarup passed away on Monday 9 pm at a private hospital following illness," the NCRA said.

Born in 1929, Swarup was one of the pioneers of radio astronomy in India, it said. "He was known not only for his important research contributions but also for his leadership in building highly innovative, world-class radio telescopes such as the Ooty Radio Telescope and the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), which firmly established India as one of the leading countries for radio astronomy research," the NCRA added.

Swarup obtained his M.Sc from Allahabad University in 1950 and his Ph.D. from Standford University in the USA in 1961. He returned to India in 1963 and joined the TIFR at the invitation of Homi Bhaba, it said.

He received several distinctions throughout his career, including Padma Shri, the Bhatnagar award, and the Grote Reber medal. Swarup was a fellow of many distinguished academics, including Fellowship of the Royal Society, the NCRA said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NHL: No positive tests for sixth straight week

The NHL had no positive COVID-19 tests for the sixth straight week, the league announced Monday. A total of 2,534 tests were administered from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, with all 52 members of each clubs traveling parties, including players, tested d...

S.African retailer Clicks' stores face protests over ads seen as racist

Demonstrators damaged seven of South African drug retailer Clicks Groups shops on Monday and forced more than 400 to close during protests over what they said was a racist advertisement. The advert by TRESemm, a Unilever Plc brand, showed a...

China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleschina-to-...

Car used by molester found; accused still absconding

The police on Monday said that they are yet to arrest the man allegedly involved in molesting and pushing a woman off a moving car besides hitting another woman with it, but seized the high-end vehicle used in the crime from Purba Jadavpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020