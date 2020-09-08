2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including Rene, which took shape off the coast of West Africa. The US National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for the Cabo Verde Islands due to the threat of Rene.

On Monday evening, Rene was located about 180 kilometres east of the islands and moving west-northwest at 19 kmph. Its maximum sustained winds were 65 kmp. Rene is the Atlantic's earliest 17th named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed September 18, 2005.

Tropical Storm Paulette formed earlier in the day in the central Atlantic, far from land. Forecasters said Paulette's maximum sustained winds were 65 kmph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

The storm was centred about 1,965 kilometres west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving northwest at 6 kmph. It is not currently a threat to land..