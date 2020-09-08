TMC workers protest across Bengal over GST compensation issue
Addressing a rally in south Kolkata's Behala area, senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee alleged that apart from not honouring the promise of GST compensation to the states, the Centre was "looting" national assets by privatising several public sector undertakings. Ministers Firhad Hakim and Sashi Panja also led similar rallies at Chetla and Girish Park areas of the city.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:42 IST
Trinamool Congress workers protested across West Bengal on Tuesday over the issue of GST compensation. Addressing a rally in south Kolkata's Behala area, senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee alleged that apart from not honouring the promise of GST compensation to the states, the Centre was "looting" national assets by privatising several public sector undertakings.
Ministers Firhad Hakim and Sashi Panja also led similar rallies at Chetla and Girish Park areas of the city. Protest rallies were also held in other parts of the state.
Hakim and Panja accused the Centre of not providing adequate financial assistance to the state despite large scale destruction by cyclone 'Amphan'..
