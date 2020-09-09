Dry weather in Delhi, rain unlikely over next few days

Dry weather pushed the mercury up slightly in the national capital on Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Humidity levels shot up to 90 per cent causing slight inconvenience to residents. According to the Met department forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by a few notches as rainfall is unlikely over the next few days.

The city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 58.3 mm -- a deficiency of 64 per cent -- in September so far. Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 582.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.