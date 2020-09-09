Meghalaya CM requests Sitharaman for more bank branches in state

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and requested her to prioritise the setting up of new bank branches in rural areas to increase the reach of banking system in the state, officials said here. The chief minister accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also submitted a memorandum to Sitharaman requesting the Government of India to increase Meghalaya's share of central taxes.

The Union Finance Minister was also apprised on the overall financial position of Meghalaya by the CM, they said. After meeting Union Finance Minister, Sangma and Tynsong also met Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and discussed on way forward for initiating externally funded World Bank and New Development Bank projects in the state.

They also apprised Thakur of the three externally aided projects that focus on Health, Tourism and Road Infrastructure development in the state, according to a statement from the CMO. The CM and Dy CM also met Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Giriraj Singh and discussed prospects and interventions to be taken up in the state to promote cattle breeding, piggery and fisheries for economic growth and sustainable development, it said.

They also called on Minister of State Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Arjun M Meghwal and discussed various issues related to the introduction of electric vehicles, particularly for short distance public transport. Later in the day, the chief minister met Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. In the meeting, Sangma expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister and the Ministry for funding the construction of P. A. Sangma Stadium in Tura.